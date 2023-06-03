Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PacWest Bancorp Should Make It

Jun. 03, 2023 7:27 AM ETPacWest Bancorp (PACW), PACWPKW
And Value for All
Summary

  • PacWest Bancorp experienced extreme volatility in May but has shown positive progress since my previous BUY recommendation.
  • PACW sold a real estate loan portfolio to Kennedy Wilson, strengthening regulatory capital ratios but eroding common equity.
  • My projections for Q2 earnings are similar to street consensus, with EPS falling between $0.10 and $0.40 per share.
  • Recap of the investment options available.

Pacific Western Bank headquarters in Beverly Hills, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Although it feels like yesterday, a month passed since my last piece on PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) got published on the site. May was an eventful month for shareholders of this troubled lender. As I continue to hold a sizable position

PACW 2Q23 FCST

And Value For All

This article was written by

And Value for All
Finance Director. I work for a large-cap listed European company (consumer goods). Passionate about everything concerning investing and finance, I manage my portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PACWP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

