Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

International Money Express: Huge Disconnection In Valuation

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • There is a huge disconnection between International Money Express' fundamentals and valuation.
  • IMXI has huge market opportunities, and it has been consistently gaining market share.
  • The latest earnings continue to show great growth in both the top and the bottom lines.
  • Current valuation is extremely compressed considering its growth.
  • I rate the company as a buy.

international money transfer, online banking, application for send and receive money, phone and cash on a blue background

Yana Tikhonova/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) has declined nearly 15% in the past few weeks and I believe the drop presents a great buying opportunity for investors. The company operates in the massive and expanding remittance

Chart
Data by YCharts

International Money Express

International Money Express

International Money Express

International Money Express

International Money Express

International Money Express

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.1K Followers
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.