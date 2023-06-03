Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

The stock market closed out the holiday-shortened week on a strong note, with the Dow Jones average soaring 700 points for its biggest point gain of the year. Investors cheered the passage of a debt ceiling bill that averts a U.S. default, but the biggest driving factor was May's jobs report, which showed U.S. employers added a seasonally adjusted 339,000 jobs, far more than expected. The data also showed a moderation in year-over-year average hourly earnings growth and a bump up in the unemployment rate to 3.7% from 3.4%, which helped push recession and rate hike fears to the backburner, at least for now. U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the two-year note surging 18 basis points to 4.51% and the benchmark 10-year yield adding 8 basis points to 3.69%. For the week, the Nasdaq's 2% gain notched the index's sixth straight positive week, while the Dow also added 2% for the week and the S&P 500 jumped 1.8%. Turning to the weekly performance of the S&P 500 sectors, all 11 ended in the green, led by a whopping +3% jump in Consumer Discretionary and Real Estate. Technology took a bit of a breather after a massive recent runup, though the sector still put in gains of more than 1%. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's major events.

$1T market cap club

Building on a meteoric rally, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) briefly hit the $1T valuation mark during trading on Tuesday. The stock market darling has been riding a wave of investor exuberance surrounding artificial intelligence, though when sizing things up, all AI stocks may not be equal. Nvidia also unveiled a slew of products and services this week, like an AI supercomputer platform called DGX GH200, that's expected to be used by initial customers like Google (GOOGL), Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT). Will the rally go on? SA analysts like Vlad Deshkovich and JR Research hash it out in two new articles Long-Term Growth Gets Priced In and Don't Wait Till Everyone Starts Selling. (54 comments)

Groundwater disappears

In what might be a harbinger for the housing boom in the American West, Arizona began limiting approvals for new developments within the Phoenix area. A study found that around 4% of the area's demand for groundwater, close to 4.9M acre-feet, cannot be met over the next century, threatening to dampen the explosive development that has made the city one of the fastest-growing metropolitan regions in the country. Besides the groundwater crisis, Arizona has also faced significant shortages of its surface water allocation, with a recent deal cutting usage from the drought-stricken Colorado River. Investing Group Leader Ian Bezek covers the situation in Global Water Resources: Why I'm Not Worried About The Phoenix Housing Downturn. The article on GWRS is from a year ago, but SA users are still discussing it in the comments section.

Business ties

Elon Musk wasn't the only high-profile business executive visiting China this week. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon had his own comments to say about his relationship with the country, as well as company policy going forward. "We tend not to leave unless there is war or a civil war, and we're not predicting any of that here. There's always going to be risk," he announced at the bank's annual Global China Summit in Shanghai. "Obviously, it's been a far more complex situation and national security will trump all other issues. Over time, there'll be less trade [in China, but] it'll take years for this thing to take place. This is not de-coupling, this is de-risking. The world's changed a little bit." (15 comments)

Averting default

The U.S. Senate passed a debt ceiling package by a vote of 63-36 on Thursday night, sending the legislation to the president's desk in time to stave off a catastrophic default. The bill suspends the debt limit until Jan. 1, 2025, in exchange for some measures that cap non-defense discretionary spending, stiffen work requirements for some recipients of food assistance, and allow the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline. "No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people," President Biden said via tweet. As the drama comes to an end, investors have once again set their sights on central bank policymaking, especially with Fed officials like Patrick Harker and Philip Jefferson calling for a pause before making further decisions about the "extent of additional policy firming." (116 comments)



Reality check

Taking aim at Apple (AAPL) before next week's expected unveiling of a mixed reality headset, Meta Platforms (META) had its own product announcement to make ahead of WWDC 2023. The company's Meta Quest 3 offers a slimmer form factor, but also higher resolution, stronger performance and "breakthrough Meta Reality technology." The 128GB headset will start at $499.99, with an additional storage version also available for purchase. That's a big price differential from Apple's headset, which is expected to come in at around $3,000, and be initially aimed at software developers and enthusiasts versus regular consumers. (28 comments)