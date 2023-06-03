Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arista Networks: Near-Term Margin Concerns But Long-Term Positive From AI

Jun. 03, 2023 8:19 AM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)2 Comments
Heinsite Capital
Summary

  • ANET continues to receive my buy recommendation due to LT growth prospects, but a smaller position is recommended given the lesser upside now.
  • Concerns exist regarding elevated inventory levels and potential near-term margin pressure, but ANET's long-term growth is supported by AI workloads, accelerated deployment of AI switching products, and increased market share with enterprise customers.
  • ANET has demonstrated strong operational performance, surpassing revenue expectations in 1Q23 and providing positive guidance for 2Q23.

Thesis

My buy rating for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has been working out well so far. Back in February, I had a price target of $171, which is subsequently hit that target in less than a month. Given that my price target is

Heinsite Capital
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

