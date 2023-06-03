Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Apple, NIO, Cisco And GameStop

Jun. 03, 2023 10:30 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO), DLO, TD, STEP, SPY, TD:CA, STE
SA Stocks To Watch
Investors head into next week with the debt ceiling crisis resolved for the near term, but will need to stay sharp with the May jobs report resetting expectations on the game plan is for the Federal Reserve as the FOMC meeting on June 13-14 approaches. Seeking Alpha Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller said the headline jobs number may look strong, but the details in the report actually show a significant softening. "This is what the Fed wants to see, and it is why the Fed funds futures indicate a pause in further short-term rate increases at the next meeting on June 14," he noted.

The week will start with some potential ripples in the energy market in the wake of the June 4-5 OPEC meeting. The calendar is light for major economic releases, with updates on factory orders, consumer credit and initial jobless claims likely to be the most notable data points. Meanwhile, the earnings calendar grinds through a few intriguing names like Campbell Soup (CPB) (analysis), DocuSign (DOCU) (analysis), and NIO (NYSE:NIO) (analysis). In the healthcare sector, the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago will feature a flurry of presentations and data readouts. Ahead of ASCO, Seeking Alpha Investing Group Leader Terry Chrisomalis has singled out Gilead Sciences (GILD) as a potential

SA Stocks To Watch
