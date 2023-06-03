Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How The Yen Drives Japan's Monetary Policy

Jun. 03, 2023
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.21K Followers

Summary

  • Given Japan’s historical record, the policy board was likely right, in our view.
  • Japan has spent most of the past 25 years with inflation well below target, despite the central bank’s efforts.
  • With US inflation having already peaked in this cycle, it’s now widely expected that inflation will soon subside in Europe and Japan.

Japanese Yen

Vincent_St_Thomas

By Yusuke Hashimoto, Portfolio Manager-Japan Fixed Income | Brad Gibson, Head-Asia Pacific Fixed Income

If price stability is the legal mandate of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), and the central bank's official target for price stability is 2%, as measured by the

Today is only the third time since 1998 that CPI and core CPI have risen, briefly, above Japan's 2% taget.

Past and current analyses do not predict future results. *Core CPI ex Fresh Food and Energy Through April 30, 2023 (Source: Bloomberg )

Three lines show US CPI rising and falling ahead of European and Japanese CPI over the past 20 years.

Past and current analyses do not predict future results. *Core CPI ex Fresh Food and Energy Through April 30, 2023 (Source: Bloomberg )

Two lines show a basket of commodity prices rising and falling ahead of Japanese CPI over the past 20 years.

Past and current analyses do not predict future results. Through April 30, 2023 (Source: Bloomberg )

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.21K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

