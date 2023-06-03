Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Top 15 High Growth Dividend Stocks For June 2023

Jun. 03, 2023 8:54 AM ETCI, DPZ, FMC, INTU, MA, MCHP, MKTX, MSCI, SCHW, SIRI, SSNC, SWKS, TSCO, WRB, ZTS1 Comment
Summary

  • I present my top 15 high-growth dividend stocks to consider during the month of June.
  • The watchlist underperformed VIG in May, but continues to outpace the ETF year-to-date and since inception.
  • Five new stocks have been added to the watchlist for June: Intuit, Mastercard, Microchip Technology Inc., Sirius XM Holdings, and Skyworks Solutions.

Businessman analyzes profitability of working companies with digital augmented reality graphics, positive indicators in 2023, businessman calculates financial data for long-term investments.

Thapana Onphalai

Quality Stocks

May was not a great month for my watchlist as the 15 chosen stocks from last month collectively fell by 5.09%. This was grossly worse than the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) that

Top 15 High Growth Dividend Stocks for June 2023

Created by Author

Dividend Yield Theory Chart Intuit

Created by Author

Dividend History Chart Intuit

Created by Author

Dividend Yield Theory Chart for Mastercard

Created by Authord

Dividend History Chart for Mastercard

Created by Author

Dividend Yield Theory Chart for MCHP

Created by Author

Dividend History Chart for MCHP

Created by Author

Dividend Yield Theory Chart for SIRI

Created by Author

Dividend History Chart for SIRI

Created by Author

Dividend Yield Theory Chart for SWKS

Created by Author

Dividend History Chart for SWKS

Created by Author

This article was written by

I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CI, DPZ, INTU, MA, MKTX, MSCI, SCHW, SSNC, SWKS, TSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

