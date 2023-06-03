Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jumia: The Low-Hanging Fruit Has Already Been Picked

Jun. 03, 2023 9:28 AM ETJumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.47K Followers

Summary

  • Jumia's valuation remains modest due to concerns about the business model and balance sheet.
  • The company has reduced losses significantly, but further cost reductions may be difficult, meaning that growth will be required to reach breakeven.
  • Achieving growth in a difficult macro environment while trying to reduce costs is a tough ask.

Online shopping with credit car or cash money

Abdullah Durmaz

Jumia's (NYSE:JMIA) stock is up modestly off recent lows, although the company's valuation remains modest due to concerns about the viability of the business model and the strength of the company's balance sheet. While Jumia has reduced losses significantly

Jumia Revenue

Figure 1: Jumia Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Jumia)

Jumia GMV

Figure 2: Jumia GMV (source: Created by author using data from Jumia)

Jumia Profit Margins

Figure 3: Jumia Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Jumia)

Jumia Revenue

Figure 4: Jumia Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Jumia)

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

Figure 5: Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Jumia)

Value-Added Services + Fulfillment Revenue as a Percentage of Fulfillment Expenses

Figure 6: Value-Added Services + Fulfillment Revenue as a Percentage of Fulfillment Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Jumia)

Jumia Overhead Expenses

Figure 7: Jumia Overhead Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Jumia)

Sales and Marketing Expense as a Percentage of Revenue

Figure 8: Sales and Marketing Expense as a Percentage of Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Jumia)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.47K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.