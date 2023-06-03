Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: May IPO Market Ends With A Quiet Week

Jun. 03, 2023 11:27 AM ET
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
Summary

  • No IPOs occurred in the past week, with the only scheduled offering delayed to the upcoming week.
  • The summer IPO market is off to a slow start, but movement in the pipeline indicates a potential pickup in the coming months.
  • Biotech company Azitra is scheduled to list in the week ahead, potentially raising $12 million at a $70 million market cap.

There were no IPOs this past week, as the sole scheduled offering (AZTR) was delayed to the week ahead. Along with no post-Memorial Day launches, the pipeline was quiet, with no new initial filings. The summer IPO market is off to

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.03K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

