BSJQ: Locking In High Returns With Fixed Term Bond Funds

Summary

  • High-yield bonds yielding over 8% are looking attractive if investors can avoid credit defaults, and one solution is to seek out high-yield bond funds with fixed terms like the Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF.
  • Investors buying BSJQ today may be able to lock in a ~6.0% forward return assuming credit defaults stay within a 3-3.5% range.
  • In the event of a bad recession, investors should still be able to generate positive average annual total returns if the fund is held to maturity.

White percentage sign locked with keypad lock on a blue background with copy space

Andrii Sedykh/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, I listened to a podcast from Oaktree Capital's Wayne Dahl, discussing current credit market conditions. What stuck with me from the podcast was his discussion on the current state of the high yield bonds market.

BSJQ sector and credit quality allocations

Figure 1 - BSJQ sector and credit quality allocations (invesco.com)

BSJQ portfolio statistics

Figure 2 - BSJQ portfolio statistics (invesco.com)

BSJQ historical returns

Figure 3 - BSJQ historical returns (morningstar.com)

BSJQ is paying a 6.1% yield

Figure 4 - BSJQ is paying a 6.1% yield (Seeking Alpha)

US HY defaults have averaged 1.5% over 15 years

Figure 5 - US HY defaults have averaged 1.5% in past 15 years (Insight Investments)

Fithc expect HY default rates of 3-3.5% in 2023

Figure 6 - Fitch expect HY default rates of 3-3.5% for 2023 (Fitch)

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.03K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BSJQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

