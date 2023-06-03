Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PDD Holdings: Internal Competitive Culture Can Fend Off External Competitors

Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
122 Followers

Summary

  • PDD Holdings is poised for continued profitable growth due to its scale, operating leverage, and competitive company culture, with a strong cash balance and significant operating cash flow.
  • The company's corporate structure poses risks related to its Variable Interest Entity (VIE) and restricted cash, but improving profitability is loosening those risks.
  • PDD's highly competitive culture, driven by its founder-led team and PDD Partnership program, positions it for long-term success and potential expansion of its platforms.
  • In all, PDD is a buy when it is selling for a compelling valuation and due to its superior margin profile compared to competitors.

Tea plantations

xijian/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) has been a financial turnaround story since 2021, driven by its scale and operating leverage. I believe profitable growth is bound to continue due to the fiercely competitive and hard-working culture that

the business model of PDD. Platform ecosystem with lower costs and higher profits

PDD Model (Momentum Works)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Corporate structure

PDD 20F, 2022

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
122 Followers
I believe that successful investing boils down to philosophy. Is this company important and why? A company's financials are or will be a reflection of that. I want to invest in companies that I believe are / will be important and hold them for as long as they are. I have 7 years of investing experience and ardently follow company performance. I am currently a third years bachelor's student at the Stockholm School of Economics, soon beginning my master's at the same school within accounting and financial management. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDD, QFIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.