Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Visa: Prospering Amid Economic Weakness

Jun. 04, 2023 12:18 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)
IM Investing profile picture
IM Investing
40 Followers

Summary

  • Visa has been a dominant market leader for years despite growing competition.
  • The company has enjoyed double-digit growth for years due to the shift towards electronic payments.
  • Visa should benefit from the continued shift towards electronic payments and the rise in consumer spending.
Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

Thesis

Visa (NYSE:V) is the world's dominant electronic payment network, underpinned by a wide economic moat. A continued shift towards electronic payments and an increase in consumer spending should drive low double-digit revenue growth in the near future. Visa has enjoyed double-digit

This article was written by

IM Investing profile picture
IM Investing
40 Followers
I'm a college sophomore majoring in finance. I'm currently seeking internships to develop my talent and contribute to the finance industry. I aim to find high-quality, cash-generating businesses and own them to maximize returns. Feel free to contact me at iminvesting0@gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.