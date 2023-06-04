Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Traders Bet Billions On A 2023 Fed Pivot: Powell Could Crush Them

Jun. 04, 2023 7:00 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, SPX, NDX:INDAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, KO, META, MSFT, NVDA, PEP, QQQ, RSP, TSLA, SPY3 Comments
Summary

  • Inflation is far too high, while interest rates remain too low.
  • Econometric modeling suggests Fed policy is still behind the curve and that the Fed is unlikely to be able to successfully pause hiking interest rates without a recession.
  • Valuations for stocks and housing make little sense after long-term interest rates have doubled.
  • Market pricing suggests traders have wagered billions on a Fed pivot occurring this year. However, restoring price stability is likely to either take years of higher interest rates or a steep recession.
  • Will Powell finally drop the hammer? Or will traders get the Fed to pay off their pivot bets? We'll soon find out.

Taylor Rule Model

Taylor Rule Model (Atlanta Fed)

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

