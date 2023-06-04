Alex Wong

Despite hotter-than-expected inflation data, many market participants have continued to place and hold large bets on an imminent Fed pivot. As late as Thursday night, the market was still pricing that the Fed is done hiking and would begin cutting interest rates as soon as September. Traders are eagerly awaiting the Fed to pay off their wagers on a shift back towards easy money, but Friday's non-farm payroll report provided yet another reality check on bulls' pivot hopes. In recent months, inflation has remained stubbornly high, consumer savings rates have dropped back near record lows, and the most speculative segments of the markets have staged an epic surge.

It appears that traders simply have no respect for the FOMC after allowing "transitory" inflation to surge to 40-year highs in 2021-2022. As of my writing this, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up roughly 12% for the year but is still roughly 1% below its August 2022 pivot-hope rally peak, and a little over 10% below the massive 2021 blow-off top. This sets up a showdown at the next Fed meeting on June 13-14, with billions of dollars set to change hands in the interest rate futures market. Will Powell and his merry band of FOMC members drop the hammer and crush traders betting on a pivot? We're about to find out.

Data by YCharts

Inflation Is Still Far Too High

April PCE data came out last week with some fairly disappointing data on inflation. Also, various revisions to government data showed that consumers saved less than thought and prices rose faster than thought. The Fed's progress on inflation is thus less than previously thought. With interest rates only now reaching the level of inflation, this shouldn't be a surprise.

Data by YCharts

The Taylor Rule and the associated Taylor Principle state that the interest rate on cash needs to be higher than the inflation rate to bring inflation down. As you can see, throughout the post-war era this has been true. The sole exceptions to this are the 1970s and the post-2008 era. When countries try to hold interest rates below the rate of inflation, their currencies tend to get severely punished. Turkey, for example, undertook an unprecedented economic strategy to cut interest rates into an inflation surge, and their inflation rate soon surged to over 80% annually.

The situation in the US and other developed countries isn't as bad, but global central banks are still deluding themselves that they can have their cake and eat it too. Depending on how you measure core inflation, the interest rate in the US is either slightly above or slightly below the rate of inflation. The result has been exactly what you would expect–inflation has held fairly steady and not come down. Australia has tried an even more dovish approach to fighting inflation, and it's been punished. Australia paused interest rate hikes in April to try for a soft landing, but then inflation accelerated, led by housing and food. They ended up having to hike rates again, and my guess is with their cash rate as low as it is compared to inflation, they'll be forced to again.

Interest Rates Are Still Too Low To Put Meaningful Pressure on Core Inflation

The market currently is giving the Fed a 30% chance of hiking again in June. But some simple modeling using the Taylor Rule to project optimal interest rate policy shows that the Fed is still far behind the curve with respect to interest rates. After the upward revisions to inflation and downward revisions to savings, the situation appears to be worse than previously thought. How high will interest rates go in 2023? Barring a surge in unemployment or a widespread bank crisis, the Fed will likely have to hike not once or twice, but to 6% to have a fighting chance to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

Taylor Rule Model (Atlanta Fed)

The Fed funds rate is roughly at "neutral" now and will need to go higher and stay there to truly balance supply and demand in the economy. Otherwise, consumers are likely to save even less and load up with debt to chase prices ever higher.

An idea that has been floated at the Fed is to "skip" doing a rate hike at the June meeting but signal a hike in July. The front end of the interest rate market has priced this to some extent. However, the market has largely lost respect for the Fed's credibility since 2020, so attempting this would likely result in a deluge of bets on interest rate cuts– exactly what the Fed doesn't want. They can try it, but it's likely to backfire the same way it did in Australia.

The media seems to amplify any dovish sentiment coming out of the Fed while playing down hawkish messages. I don't know if this is because mainstream journalists tend to be left of center and interest rates have become a party-line issue, or whether many of their financial industry sources would prefer asset prices to rise (this part is very likely). But when you look at what Fed speakers are actually saying and their actual positions on rates, it's not nearly as dovish as the market thinks it is. Even the summary of economic projections (dot plot) is much more hawkish than the market. Also odd is that the market is pricing an inflation rate of only 2.1% over the next 5 years. Someone is wrong here, and whether it's the Fed, the stock market, or the bond market, we'll soon find out.

So what should investors watch for from the Fed's June meeting?

The most important thing to watch for is whether the Fed hikes 25 bps in June, keeps interest rates steady but signals a pause, or pauses altogether. Current market pricing has each scenario at about 1/3. The second thing to watch for is the Fed's summary of economic projections. There, the FOMC will guide to where they see the picture for interest rates, unemployment, and inflation. These projections will cover not only 2023 but also 2024 and 2025 as well. Finally, Powell's press conference will provide another opportunity for him to share his views on the economy, and provide another chance to challenge the massive speculative rally in the riskiest assets. If he wants to drop the hammer, this is where he'll do it.

Does Fed Policy Matter For Stocks? Absolutely!

Valuations are out of whack. However, even if interest rates aren't high enough to quickly push inflation back to 2%, the hikes should have had more effect on asset pricing, at least if future Fed policy projections were seen as credible. Powell has treated the market with kid gloves, and so far hasn't publicly shown much of a willingness to challenge speculative bubbles in stocks by raising interest rates, but the concept has rightfully started to gain traction at the Fed.

Despite most of the market being roughly flat for the year, Big Tech has melted up, with the NASDAQ (QQQ) up 33% for the year as of my writing this. Microsoft (MSFT) now trades for a cool 36x earnings. Apple (AAPL) trades for 31x. Amazon (AMZN) and NVIDIA (NVDA) are both over 100x due to minimal earnings over the previous year. Everyone hated Meta (META) last fall when it was trading for about 10x earnings–now you have to pay 33x. That's a wild swing! Google (GOOG) was dirt cheap too and now trades for 28x. Tesla (TSLA) is back up to 61x earnings and even blue-chip staples like Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) are ringing in with big valuations at 28x and 29x, respectively.

Audits on earnings quality are ringing alarm bells for the market as a whole, and many of these same companies are aggressively laying off employees. If you're really looking at the fundamentals beyond just people betting on what will happen by Friday options expirations, the value you're getting by investing in the biggest companies in America is simply terrible. The overall trend in underlying earnings shows a steady decline against an unfavorable monetary and fiscal outlook, with the small blip in estimates likely driven entirely by the weaker dollar (ironically, from traders betting on a Fed pivot).

If the current rally isn't driven by earnings, it's likely all about liquidity. The US Treasury has spent its cash balance down from about $600 billion to near zero to stay under the debt limit this year, representing a ballpark figure of about 5% of total GDP this year in stimulus. That's enough to negate all of the tightening the Fed has done. We'll see how these low-conviction, high-momentum stocks do with the US Treasury having to pull $1 trillion of liquidity out of the system in the next 3 months. It didn't go so well in 2011 the last time we ran down the Treasury cash balance to near nothing. Maybe I'm wrong and stocks will trade at even higher multiples with negative earnings growth. But it feels wrong, and the biggest components in the index are badly mispriced by typical fundamental metrics. The housing market remains severely mispriced as well. Mortgages have doubled in cost, and in contrast to stocks, there's no amount of AI hype that can make paying 7.5% on a $500,000 starter home a better deal.

The high-stakes poker game between traders and the Fed over the proper level of interest rates is not only a spectacle for stock investors. In fact, it fundamentally affects whether you're getting enough compensation in stocks for the risk you're taking. The risk-free rate of return on cash is the fundamental building block that asset pricing is based on. With cash rates mostly at zero from 2008 to 2022, there was no alternative to stocks. Traders even gave it an acronym, TINA (there is no alternative). Whether stocks were fairly priced or a bit expensive, your best bet was simply to pay up for stocks and accept more risk than you otherwise would in order to meet your long-term goals. However, as recently as 2007, you could get 5%+ on cash, and even more on high-quality bonds. Now interest rates are back at those levels, but stocks are still priced at the levels of the TINA era. The only time stocks have been above this level of overvaluation was in the late 1990s. Then, valuations were so out of whack that even Jack Bogle timed the market, selling most of his stocks and buying back in later.

Do you really want to pay 30x earnings for Coca-Cola (a roughly 3.3% earnings yield) when you can get almost twice as much yield by parking your money in a Vanguard money market fund or bank CDs? Would you pay $1 million for a business that makes $600 per month but pumps out near-daily press releases about AI? That's roughly the valuation investors are paying for Nvidia at the moment.

Fed policy matters for stocks because it's not your gross return that matters, but your rate of return in excess of cash. It's a misconception that (smart) bears are making no money while bulls are having all the fun. In fact, if you're doing nothing but parking your money in a Vanguard money market fund, you're making a compound yield of 5.2% (and more if the Fed hikes again). If you're up huge in speculative tech stocks this year, remember:

"Easy come, easy go."

Bottom Line

Inflation is still far too high, interest rates are too low, and the stock and housing markets are priced contrary to long-term fundamentals. Traders continue to cling to pivot bets despite the Fed telegraphing more hikes and no cuts in 2023. Stocks have been locked in a tug-of-war for the last year, but something eventually has to give. Markets can easily rally a few percent more on momentum, but these valuations are increasingly hard to justify with long-term fundamentals. Is the Fed about to drop the hammer? Or is the pivot coming down the pike? And can the rally in stocks withstand roughly $1 trillion in US Treasury sales and ~$250 billion in QT in the next 3 months? Share your thoughts in the comments.