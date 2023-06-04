Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JPMorgan's Downbeat Outlook Countered By Improving Macro Conditions, Shares Undervalued

Jun. 04, 2023 1:59 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase is expected to report strong Q2 earnings in mid-July, with CEO Jamie Dimon staying on board through 2026.
  • The bank's diversified business mix, focus on innovation, and cost-cutting measures make it an attractive investment despite headwinds in the banking sector.
  • JPM shares are considered undervalued in my view, with a potential breakout as Q2 earnings approach and an improving macroeconomic landscape.

JP Morgan in Hong Kong

winhorse

It has been all about tech and AI in 2023. But will banking buck its bearish trend soon? We got inklings late last week that the macro picture is turning more favorable amid easing inflationary pressures and a robust

Financials Negative In 2023, Underperforming the S&P 500

Stockcharts.com

US Economic Surprises: Best Level In More Than A Year

BofA Global Research

JPM: NII Outlook, Key Macro Risks

JPMorgan

JPM: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

JPM: Shares Attractive On Valuation When Scanning P/B Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

JPM: Big YoY EPS Growth Expected, Small Share Price Move Seen Post-Q2 Earnings

ORATS

JPM: Shares Nearing A Breakout, Watching Uptrend Support

Stockcharts.com

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

