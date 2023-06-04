UniqueMotionGraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Quantum Computing is a potentially disruptive technology that could deliver a seismic shift in the power and speed of computers. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) may have become the world's first Quantum Computing company with a commercial product and could be on the verge of exponential growth.

We do not yet know if reliable large-scale quantum computers can be built. It remains a largely theoretical science. The theory revolves around subatomic particles and how they interact. I will try to explain the bits of quantum mechanics needed to understand the theory as I go.

We cannot guarantee that the theory is correct, and many unforeseen problems may exist.

The Search for Quantum Computing

Companies are pursuing two methods to exploit the properties of these subatomic particles. In this article, I will concentrate on the technique used by D-Wave, and in later articles will look at the Gate computing method used by the competition.

Quantum Annealing is the approach taken by D-Wave, and I will attempt to explain the idea and its problems and then investigate if it is likely that D-Wave has managed to make a computer that delivers the required speed up to ensure it is using quantum properties and not just acting as a classical computer. The evidence is unclear; there is no definitive yes or no answer.

Quantum Physics

Physicists realized that the general science we were taught in high school of how an atom has electrons that circle a nucleus could not be accurate. The electron would be using up energy as it continued its orbit; eventually, it would run out of fuel and crash into the Nucleus.

This led to the development of the General Quantum theory (Schrodinger and Heisenberg et al.) and a change to probability theory. I will not get too far into maths, but it is fascinating.

We must only understand that the electron doesn't usually move. It sits in its lowest energy state, often called the base state, until something happens. For electrons that something is energy arriving, often in the form of a photon to the vicinity of the electron, the electron absorbs the photon, increasing its energy and moving it into a more agitated higher energy state.

Most of the quantum systems discovered are sitting in their base state. At the earliest opportunity (as far as we understand), the electron will emit the photon, lose energy, and return to its base state. It returns to its base state naturally, but something has to happen, e.g., a photon arriving, for it to move into a more agitated state.

An analogy of this, which I will try to use to explain the whole theory, would be a ball rolling in a valley, it doesn't need any help to get down the valley and come to rest in the middle, but it would need some energy to get up the other side and out of the valley.

Quantum Annealing attempts to use this property of quantum particles that they like to revert to the lowest energy state to find answers to NP-Hard (really hard) optimization problems in a time frame that classical computers could not. Many types of quantum particles exist, and they are generically referred to as QuBits when used in this way.

Quantum Annealing is an adaptation of the Adiabatic Algorithm developed in the 1920s. I will try to explain it without the math.

Suppose you can develop a system of linked quantum particles (entangled is the correct term, but an understanding of entanglement is unnecessary, and I will leave it to the following articles) that are in their base state. You could then make tiny adjustments to the system by providing a small amount of energy to a number of the linked particles until you change it into a completely different system, as long as you are very careful and never provide enough energy for one of the particles to move into a more agitated state the new system you arrive at should also be in its base, low energy, state.

If true, this theorem would allow us to find the base state (or lowest energy state) of many different systems if we had a starting system already in its base state.

We have no idea if this theorem is true and would need a quantum computer to check. D-Wave is trying to exploit this algorithm to solve NP-hard (very hard) problems.

The D-Wave Process

Firstly, D-Wave designs a mathematical model with its customers, a set of equations that define a real-life situation.

A simple example might be a delivery route.

Most companies want to minimize their costs and find the optimal delivery route. The problem would have several constraints: the van's size, the earliest and latest delivery time, the driver's break time, and perhaps some parcels have a specified delivery window. The problem would then have a list of variables, the petrol used for each mile covered varies with speed, traffic will increase on certain streets at certain times, and some parcels will require a signature or perhaps need two delivery men, all of whom get paid differently.

The more variables and constraints a system has, the more difficult it is to solve. Problems that classical computers cannot solve with a fixed amount of memory in an acceptable amount of time are known as NP-Hard; optimization problems with many variables and constraints quickly become NP-Hard.

The current D-Wave Advantage computer has 5,000 QuBits and can cope with 1 million variables and 100,000 constraints.

Once the mathematical set of equations with all its variables and constraints are calculated, the D-Wave computer can produce a Quantum model of the problem by linking QuBits. The Qubit system is unlikely to be in its base state when first designed, but the base state would be the optimal solution to the problem. The Adiabatic Algorithm allows D-Wave to find the base state of the system.

Problems with the Theory

Local minimums

D-Wave wants to find the best solution, or at least a very good one, but they might end up with a solution that is not very good.

Returning to the ball analogy I used earlier, what would happen if we had a valley that looked like this?

Local Minimum (Author)

The red ball has settled in a local minimum, not the global minimum D-Wave seeks. Slowly pushing the ball up the side (or manipulating the system in its base state) will get it to move over the peak into the trough; this would be a perfect example of how the Adiabatic theorem works.

However, if the system looked more like this

Local minimum (Author)

We could have a problem; slowly increasing the energy with our small changes might push the original system out of its base state and into a higher energy state before the ball reaches its peak. Once the original system is in a higher energy state, the theorem breaks down, and the task fails.

Research is ongoing into the landscapes where the theorem can do a good job and where it is likely to fail. Failure brings us to problem 2.

The eigenvalue gap

When their system is in a base state, D-Wave wants to avoid moving to the next more agitated state; the difference between these two states is called the eigenvalue gap. As the gap gets small, they must move in ever slower steps to avoid jumping from one state to another.

Physics can lend a hand with another property of quantum particles called tunneling. If the spike between the two minimums is thin enough, the particles can tunnel through it to reach the next minimum without crossing the eigenvalue gap.

D-Waves Progress

Building a quantum computer is extraordinarily difficult; subatomic particles are affected by interference from the outside world that would change their energy states. Ideally, they should operate at absolute zero temperatures, be shielded from any magnetic field any radiation, and be isolated from other particles. Even measuring a particle has the potential to change its energy state. It is an immense engineering task.

D-Wave cools its qubits to 10 Millikelvins, as close to absolute zero as you are likely to get, but it may not be cold enough. The chip containing the Qubits is inside a room-sized structure that hopes to isolate them from the rest of the world.

Exploiting the Particles

The ability of the D-Wave hardware to change the Qubits may not be sufficiently accurate to navigate the micro changes required to push a system without jumping the eigenvalue gap.

Error Correction

Can we be sure the answer we get is correct? Is it the best solution? Is it even a good one?

Error correction, classical computers essentially use redundancy to correct for bit errors. It is an effective method. Manufacturers have not yet shown an error correction technique for quantum computing, theoretical approaches have been suggested (see Shor 1995 9 Qubit code), but as we do not yet have operational quantum computers to investigate, we cannot examine their error correction. The most recent research suggests we will need 1,000,000 qubit computers to be sure they can provide full error correction (J. D Hidary, Quantum Computers an Applied Approach 2021). The D-Wave system is still around 5,000 Qubits maximum.

Classical computers cannot find the solution to NP-Hard problems but can generally validate that a given solution works.

Does the D-Wave System Work?

We will have to make an educated guess considering the available evidence.

Research Evidence

The first independent research on the quantum nature of D-Waves computers was published in 2014. An independent set of university research departments tested a large number of optimization problems on a D-Wave machine that Lockheed Martin (LMT) had bought. The results suggested that although some problems ran faster than on a classical PC, some were slower, and the differences were insufficient to show quantum speed up.

In 2016 Google published a paper on the Cornell University site suggesting that the D-Wave machine delivered a significant speed up that could only be explained by Quantum effects. The actual speed of a classical computer was multiplied by 100,000,000. The D-Wave machine was 100 million times faster than classical computers. The paper also looked at the possibility that tunneling was evident and found strong, but not conclusive, evidence to support its existence.

D-Wave says that the first study did not look at sufficiently complex problems and that if a classical computer can solve the problem in a short time, it probably should.

Evidence has been growing in favor of D-Wave, and, in my opinion, the argument ended with a recently published article in Nature magazine. The study showed that a 5,000 Qubit D-Wave computer could solve an optimization problem previously thought intractable.

For the first time, a problem thought to be solvable with only exponential time (an infinite amount of time) was solved in polynomial time (pretty quickly).

The evidence is now quite strong and suggests that D-Waves quantum annealing machines can solve specific optimization problems that would not be accessible with classical computing algorithms.

Exactly what type of problems it can solve remains unclear and difficult to prove. However, companies have tried it, and the results look very promising.

Commercial Evidence

In the Q1 2024 earnings call D-Wave CEO Alan Baratz gave an overview of commercial progress.

Revenue derived from commercial customers grew 30% in the previous 4 quarters.

Sales for the first quarter increased 297% YoY to $2.9 million, continuing a solid increasing trend of quarterly bookings.

The average deal size increased 430% YoY and 68% QoQ, the average deal size is now up five quarters in a row. In answer to a Question from analyst Harsh Kumar, the CEO added that the deal size growth reflects customers realizing that the D-Wave machine can solve their complicated optimization problems and the commercial move beyond proof of concept to aggressive use of the system.

The growth in average deal size and the move towards commercial use of the technology validate the theoretical evidence I presented above. I believe it has triggered a share price move.

Financials and Risk

D-Wave's financial position is less than optimal. It is in negative equity, and shareholders suffered a 230% dilution last year, plus D-Wave has less than a year of cash runway.

Financial Summary over time (Author Database)

I am going to write about three Quantum Computing Hardware companies. None seem to be in great financial shape; they have worryingly short cash runways and significant negative income.

Financial Competitive Comparison (Author Database)

D-Wave Performance Last Quarter

Actual sales in the quarter were down 8%; management said this was due to timing issues on recognition of service income. When service revenue can be recognized is governed by regulation ASC 606, bookings are likely a more critical metric.

D-wave has 65 revenue-producing companies, up from 63 a year ago, and over the last 12 months has had 109 revenue-producing customers, up from 106.

The CFO, John Markovich, added the following key points

Reduced gross profit due to increased stock-based compensation with margins down to 27% from 64%. Operating expenses doubled to $25 million. $ 6 million was stock-based compensation, the rest due to headcount and related expenses. Net loss increased to $25 million from $12 million for the quarter.

With only $9 million of cash in hand, the ongoing business is being funded by a stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital ($20 million of an available $150 million used) and a $50 million 4-year loan agreement, of which $15 million has been drawn.

Forward guidance of revenue growth in the region of 75% was confirmed.

Conclusion

I track several companies in this sector that have appreciated quickly in recent months.

QC Dashboard (Author Database)

The hardware companies are moving higher quickly, I will cover IonQ, Inc (IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (RGTI) in the next few weeks. Share price movement is often difficult to interpret, and in the case of these companies, it is probably not their balance sheets causing the move.

I interpret this sector's recent share price movement as a growing belief that Quantum Computing is beginning to become a commercial product.

In this regard D-Wave is well ahead of the competition; they are the only one with a currently available commercial product that appears to have a validated quantum speed-up.

D-Wave has an established customer base who have significantly increased their spending with D-Wave.

Forward guidance of 75% increased revenue growth is excellent, but EBITDA will likely remain negative for several years.

Further dilution is inevitable, and the ELOC is already in place; additional debt will help fund the company as we advance.

Should We Buy It?

The stock is in a pretty poor financial state, but it might have a transformational product with colossal potential where it has a first-mover advantage that could last several years. If the computer works, it could solve optimization problems across many industries and improve the profitability of many of its users.

The potential is off the charts, but so is the risk. I want to give it a Super Risky Strong Buy rating.

(I have a high-risk tolerance, I bought a leveraged position yesterday (March 31) at $1.30 and placed a stop loss at $1.00 with a take profit at $2.50, this is in addition to the non-levered position I took following the earnings call on May 22 at an average price of $0.81 with an open target)