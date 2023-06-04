Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 4

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized, and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 5 (Ex-Div 6/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Albany International Corp. (AIN) 7/10 0.25 90.73 1.10% 5 Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 6/21 0.29 44.58 2.60% 10 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 6/21 0.81 166.33 1.95% 13 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 6/23 0.25 59.58 1.68% 37 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 7/6 0.29 30.74 3.77% 7 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 6/21 0.4 319.67 0.50% 7 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jun 6 (Ex-Div 6/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 6/23 5 681.86 2.93% 14 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 6/30 0.38 16.49 9.22% 10 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 6/15 0.52 56.86 3.66% 13 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 6/22 0.23 25.42 3.62% 22 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 6/15 0.23 40.32 6.85% 13 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 6/16 0.6 40.13 5.98% 14 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 6/22 0.57 118.3 1.93% 13 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 6/15 3.25 1372 0.95% 18 Triton International Limited (TRTN) 6/22 0.7 83.4 3.36% 7 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jun 7 (Ex-Div 6/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 7/1 1.25 216.52 2.31% 47 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 6/26 0.27 22.54 4.79% 22 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 6/30 0.91 251.79 1.45% 51 CME Group Inc. (CME) 6/27 1.1 185.3 2.37% 13 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 6/30 0.79 CAD 117.69 1.99% 28 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 6/23 0.15 23.01 2.61% 12 Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 6/30 0.485 84.3 2.30% 25 Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 6/23 1.48 471.02 1.26% 13 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 6/23 0.26 94.38 1.10% 11 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 6/23 0.13 10.26 5.07% 7 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 6/30 0.17 12.4 5.48% 7 Genpact Limited (G) 6/26 0.1375 37.54 1.47% 7 HNI Corporation (HNI) 6/23 0.32 26.67 4.80% 12 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 6/23 0.64 209.1 1.22% 14 ITT Inc. (ITT) 7/3 0.29 82.93 1.40% 11 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 7/5 1.18 136.09 3.47% 51 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 6/30 0.85 203.58 1.67% 60 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 7/7 0.7 91.32 3.07% 13 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 6/30 0.57 61.04 3.74% 12 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 6/16 0.18 20.53 3.51% 5 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 7/11 0.09 26.65 1.35% 7 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 6/23 0.3 36.58 3.28% 10 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 6/30 1 175.13 2.28% 19 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 6/20 0.165 11.39 5.79% 10 United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) 7/3 0.36 32.2 4.47% 47 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 6/23 0.12 23.39 2.05% 11 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 7/1 0.35 26.29 5.33% 13 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jun 8 (Ex-Div 6/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 6/21 0.43 58.52 1.47% 32 Spire Inc. (SR) 7/5 0.72 65.51 4.40% 20 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 7/3 0.38 63.6 2.39% 30 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) 6/26 0.32 32.43 3.95% 5 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 6/26 0.4475 30.23 5.92% 6 Click to enlarge

Friday Jun 9 (Ex-Div 6/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 7/1 0.2225 20.42 4.36% 31 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 6/7 0.45 2.5% American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 6/9 0.83 4.0% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 6/8 2.13 3.9% Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 6/9 0.225 0.6% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 6/8 0.23 1.5% Cabot Corporation (CBT) 6/9 0.4 2.1% CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 6/9 0.36 1.5% Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 6/9 0.2 3.3% Chevron Corporation (CVX) 6/12 1.51 3.9% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 6/8 0.7 2.6% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 6/9 0.52 2.5% Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 6/12 0.22 3.4% Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) 6/12 0.25 2.2% Evercore Inc. (EVR) 6/9 0.76 2.7% First BanCorp. (FBP) 6/9 0.14 4.5% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 6/9 0.36 3.6% First National Corporation (FXNC) 6/9 0.15 3.9% The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 6/9 0.175 2.7% Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) 6/9 0.36 3.9% Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 6/9 1.24 2.4% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 6/7 0.18 3.1% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 6/6 1.19 3.0% Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 6/8 0.6 0.9% Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 6/9 1.13 1.0% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 6/6 1.25 5.6% Masco Corporation (MAS) 6/12 0.285 2.2% Moody's Corporation (MCO) 6/9 0.77 0.9% 3M Company (MMM) 6/12 1.5 5.9% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 6/8 0.68 0.8% Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 6/6 0.65 1.1% Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 6/7 0.39 4.5% Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 6/9 0.4375 2.3% PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 6/12 0.3 7.5% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 6/9 0.41 4.3% PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 6/12 0.62 1.8% Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 6/12 0.65 1.4% Park National Corporation (PRK) 6/9 1.05 3.9% Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 6/12 1.18 1.6% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 6/9 1 1.7% Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 6/9 0.21 1.5% Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 6/6 0.35 4.9% The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 6/9 0.66 4.0% Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 6/9 1.62 2.5% The Southern Company (SO) 6/6 0.7 4.0% Sonoco Products Company (SON) 6/9 0.51 3.3% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 6/12 0.9 1.0% Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 6/6 0.26 0.7% Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 6/9 0.43 0.8% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 6/12 0.48 6.2% Wingstop Inc. (WING) 6/9 0.19 0.4% Westlake Corporation (WLK) 6/8 0.357 1.3% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 6/9 0.91 3.4% Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 6/9 0.605 1.8% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of May 21

Week of May 28

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.