Silvercorp: A Stronger Year Ahead And An Attractive Acquisition On The Horizon

Jun. 04, 2023
GoldStreetBets Research
Summary

  • Silvercorp Metals has delivered a return of approximately 35% since September, outperforming both silver and the Global Silver Miners ETF.
  • SVM's FY 2023 results were slightly below expectations due to lower realized prices for silver, lead, and zinc, as well as reduced volumes of zinc sold.
  • Silvercorp's acquisition of Celsius Resources could diversify its operations away from China and provide exposure to copper, another strategically important metal for the green energy transition.

Introduction

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM, TSX:SVM:CA) is a Canadian mining company primarily focused on silver. More than half of its revenues come from silver, with the remainder from lead and zinc. The company operates mainly in China, specifically

Revenue share by metal

Revenue share by metal (Company's Presentation)

FY 2023 actual production

FY 2023 actual production (Company's Presentation)

FY 2024 production guidance

FY 2024 production guidance (Company's Presentation)

FY 2024 capital expenditures guidance

FY 2024 capital expenditures guidance (Company's Presentation)

GoldStreetBets Research
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

