Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ares Commercial Real Estate: A Risky 14% Yield

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation offers a 14% dividend yield, but a dividend cut is possible due to its significant office exposure and uncertain market conditions.
  • ACRE's valuation on a price-to-book basis is low, trading at just 0.7x book value, which could help protect its shares from further downside.
  • The total return outlook for ACRE is not bad, but due to its mediocre track record and market uncertainties, it may not be an ideal investment at this time.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

3d render illustration of spartan demigod.

breakermaximus

Article Thesis

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) is a mortgage REIT that offers a hefty dividend yield of 14% at current prices. While high income yields are attractive, other factors have to be considered as well. In this report, we'll look

Chart
Data by YCharts

ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
48.73K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.