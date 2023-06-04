Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: Betta Pharma Enters $392 Million Deal For C4 Therapeutics' NSCLC Drug

Jun. 04, 2023 7:30 AM ETCCCC, CNTB, MIRM, SBHMY, SBMFF
Summary

  • Hangzhou Betta Pharma acquired greater China rights for a novel non-small cell lung cancer drug from Boston’s C4 Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $392 million.
  • Shanghai’s Impact Therapeutics out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for two PARP inhibitors to Eikon Therapeutics, a San Francisco biopharma that has raised $600 million to develop novel oncology drugs.
  • Beijing CANbridge Pharma was approved to launch Maralixibat Chloride Oral Solution (Livmarli®) in China to treat cholestatic pruritus in patients at least one year old with Alagille syndrome.
  • Hangzhou-based HighField Biopharma has published positive early data from a Phase Ia trial of its lead drug inpatients with metastatic cancer.

Deals and Financings

Hangzhou Betta Pharma (SHZ: 300558) acquired greater China rights for a novel non-small cell lung cancer drug from Boston’s C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) in a deal worth up to $392 million (see story). CFT8919

