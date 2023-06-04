Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Did You Go Away In May? Here's A Nifty 50 Divvy Dog Cure

Jun. 04, 2023 5:16 AM ETADOOY, AVACF, BSM, BWLLF, CIVI, CTRA, DHT, DMLP, PEY:CA, PEYUF, PUTKY, PXD, SBR, TBNGY, VNOM, WES
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Months ago, I first queried YCharts for U.S. dividend stocks yielding greater than 5% annually and solely pegged “attractive” in Y-ratings (ranging from “not-rated” to “avoid”, “neutral”, or “attractive”).
  • My recent query revealed June's divvy nifty 53 stocks; of which, 50 measure up to the dogcatcher-ideal of promising dividend payouts, from $1k invested, greater-than their single-share prices.
  • How’re they doin’ now? The top ten ranged 12.08% to 43.78% in annual yield and ranged 37.59% to 53.11% in one-year price-target-upsides per brokers as of 6/1/23.
  • Top-ten June divvy nifty 50 stocks boasted net gains from 27.9% to 59.01% as of 6/1/23 YCharts data.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield June divvy nifty 50 dogs showed 15.3% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks took a one and one-half length lead on this June divvy nifty 50 pack.
Howling Wolf Full Moon Background

steved_np3/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on YCharts Y-Ratings. The Y-Rating is a summary score that takes into account 3 key indicators: Value Score, Fundamental Score, and Valuation from Historical Multiples

In a glance, it gives a

MDN50 (1a) ALL53 JUN, 23-24

Source: YCharts

MDN50 (1B) GAINERS JUN, 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

MDN50 (2) Open source dog art DDC10 JUN23 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

MDN50 (3A) 1-50BYTARGETS JUN,23-24

Source: YCharts.com

MDN50 (3B) 1-50BYYIELD JUN, 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

MDN50 (4) UP/DNSIDES JUN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

MDN50 (5)10LIST JUN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

MDN50 (6) 10GAINS JUN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

MDN50 (7)10BYPRICE JUN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

MDN50 (8) 50 IDEALS JUN, 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

MDN50 (9) Recent vs Break-Even PR JUN,23-24

Source: YCharts.com

Get The 'Safer' New Divvy Nifty 50 Story

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.24K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

