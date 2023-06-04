onurdongel

In the summer of last year, I concluded to have my sensors on for shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT). I called the business an interesting industrial automation play.

Amidst strong topline sales growth, valuations had seen a reset following the retreat in technology and IPO names at the time. Despite my concern given the large losses, I saw room for a small speculative position. Ever since, shares have come to life again, certainly in recent times amidst the upbeat view driven by the rise of AI.

A Business Overview

Samsara is an industrial automation play with a goal to increase safety, efficiency and sustainability of global operations which power the world. The company offers connected operations which include video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps, equipment monitoring and site visibility, among others. The company offers AI, a machine learning platform, analytics, APIs and security, among others to make factories smarter and to improve measurement of efficiency and sustainability.

Since the company was founded in 2015, the company has seen strong growth, providing its services to a wide range of industries, which until now typically rely on outdated and manual processes. With need for environmental compliance and energy efficiency on the rise, opportunities were very large. The basic essence of the solutions offered by Samsara is that data is captured (currently not yet captured, or captured in data silos) by the use of sensors and connecting all this information and developing tailor made solutions and reporting.

The company went public at $23 per share late in 2021 as the company commanded a more than $11.5 billion equity valuation. This was applied to a business which generated a mere $120 million in sales in the year ending February 2020, accompanied by a huge $228 million operating loss.

Revenues rose more than 100% to $250 million in 2021, with losses narrowing slightly in absolute dollar terms (and significantly in relative terms) to $210 million. Early in 2022, the company posted a 66% increase in fourth quarter sales to $125 million, with recurring revenues coming in at $558 million.

First quarter sales for 2022 rose 63% to $142 million, quite a solid number, although GAAP operating losses came in at $70 million amidst real and large stock-based compensation expenses, even as the company announced that adjusted losses were coming down to $25 million.

With shares down to $10 and change at that point in time, the 507 million shares granted the business a $5.3 billion valuation, or $4.5 billion valuation if we factor in net cash. With sales seen at $595 million for the year ending in February 2023, such a performance translates into a 7-8 times sales multiple. This looked compelling given the 60% revenue growth, although losses, driven by stock-based compensation expenses, were still relatively high. Admits all this, I was only willing to commit to a small speculative position.

Coming To Life

Over the past summer, shares traded at $10, and with exception to a brief move higher to the mid-teens last fall, shares ended the year around the $10 mark again. Shares recovered to the $20 mark in recent weeks, now having risen to $25 amidst the latest earnings report being released.

The company posted 52%, 49% and 48% year-over-year revenue growth for the second, third and fourth quarter earnings report, respectively, in the fiscal year 2023. Fourth quarter revenues rose to $186 million, with annual recurring revenues up to levels as much as $795 million. Fourth quarter GAAP operating losses came in at $60 million, equal to 32% of reported revenues, with adjusted operating losses of $15 million equal to just 8% of sales.

The company guided for fiscal year 2024 sales at a midpoint of $843 million, up about 29% on the year, with adjusted losses seen around 7% of sales.

First quarter sales rose 43% to $204 million as these results are not necessarily very spectacular. Moreover, adjusted loss of $19 million ticked up slightly to 9% of sales. Despite the relative in-line quarter, the company hiked the full year guidance with sales now seen at a midpoint of $870 million, with adjusted losses seen down to 5%, both encouraging signs. It must be said that this is especially encouraging as economic uncertainty (for some of its clients) is high.

While the company does not tout this, I cannot escape the feeling that investors are seeing this as an AI play as well, driving some recent exuberance in the share price.

The reality is that nearly a year after last looking at Samsara, and taking a tiny position, shares are up 150%, while the company has performed according to expectations. This means that the risk-reward has gone backwards in my view, as the market capitalization has risen to $13 billion, pushing up sales multiples to about 15 times again.

Cautious

While I am upbeat on the continued and elevated pace of topline sales growth in a tougher environment, the 15 times sales multiple felt a bit rich in this environment as it will be hard to keep these growth numbers up. While some progress is made on the bottom line, the company continues to post substantial losses in the meantime. This is not too concerning given the net cash holdings, but these losses and dilution only boost the market valuation before break-even results are seen.

Hence, I have decided to sell my small position on the rip higher here, believing that the market might have gotten a bit too carried away by the prospects of artificial intelligence and related technologies, even as management has not been too promotional about its potential in AI.