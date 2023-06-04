Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Samsara: Benefiting From The AI Craze

Jun. 04, 2023 5:28 AM ETSamsara Inc. (IOT)
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Samsara is an interesting industrial IoT play, showing topline sales growth while making gradual progress on the bottom line.
  • The business has seen steady growth, in line with expectations.
  • Shares have come to life again, arguably on the back of the AI craze, making current valuations more than full in my view.
  Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Distribution Warehouse With Plexus, Automated Guided Vehicles And Robots Working On Conveyor Belt

onurdongel

In the summer of last year, I concluded to have my sensors on for shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT). I called the business an interesting industrial automation play.

Amidst strong topline sales growth, valuations had seen a reset following the

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
24K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

