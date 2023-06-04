Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT: High Dividend In Deep Value Territory

Ali Mecklai profile picture
Ali Mecklai
4 Followers

Summary

  • NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT stock experienced a significant decline of 40% over the past year as rates rose and short-term liquidity problems emerged.
  • Their ~10% yield is not covered by operations, jeopardizing their 2 decade long history of paying the same dividend monthly.
  • The stock trades at steep discounts to P/NAV and P/Tang BV ratios despite a high quality portfolio of properties with strong tenancy agreements.
  • Management has outlined an excellent plan to optimize the balance sheet and grow adjusted funds from operations by 10-20%, thereby saving the dividend.
  • A refined capital structure and organic runway for growth via their property asset management business gives the REIT expansion room without the need for pilling on additional liabilities.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ali Mecklai as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

Dividend is unsustainable at current levels, discount to P/B and P/NAV

Financial statements and author's calculations

Shares out. have grown

YCharts

Target AFFO Q1 2023 financials with anticipated changes

Target AFFO Q1 2023 financials with anticipated changes

ROE higher for a joint venture than direct ownership

Investor presentation NWH Q1 2023

DCF (author's calculations)

DCF (author's calculations)

DCF Inputs (author's calculations)

DCF Inputs (author's calculations)

Balance sheet optimization

Author's calculations

Balance sheet optimization

Author's calculations

This article was written by

Ali Mecklai profile picture
Ali Mecklai
4 Followers
Hello! I am Ali, a recent graduate from the University of British Columbia located in Vancouver Canada. I prefer looking at dividend paying equities and macro driven fixed income. My other contributions can be found on the Mises Institute, Zero Hedge, and the Macdonald Laurier Institute.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.