Samsara Q1 Earnings: Wait For A Better Price

Jun. 04, 2023 6:51 AM ETSamsara Inc. (IOT)
Felix Fung
Summary

  • Samsara's earnings continue to show extremely strong growth with increasing customer count and higher spending from existing customers.
  • The company's valuation is a major concern, as its current EV/sales ratio of 17.1x is higher than most SaaS companies.
  • Despite strong growth and market opportunities, investors should wait for a more favorable price point before investing.
  • I rate the company as a hold.

Investment Thesis

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is up nearly 30% since my previous coverage in March as it continues to show impressive execution. While the economy is slowing, the company is benefiting from the unprecedented increase in construction spending, which should provide meaningful

Samsara

Samsara

This article was written by

Felix Fung
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

