FFTY: Uneven Recovery After Cataclysmic 2022

Vasily Zyryanov
Summary

  • FFTY has an intricate, labyrinthine index-based strategy with a focus on growth stocks.
  • The reality is more complex. Incepted in 2015, FFTY outperformed IVV only in 2017. After a 52.4% decline in 2022, it has been recovering slower than IVV and QQQ.
  • The article discusses portfolio changes since February 2023, delving into factor exposure nuances.
  • The Hold rating is maintained.

Sleeping grizzly bear brown fur tired fluffy

MXW Photo/iStock via Getty Images

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) is a quasi-actively managed fund I attempt to cover at least every three months. At this juncture, the fund has only $77.6 million in AUM, which has been declining for a

Performance since coverage

Seeking Alpha

Sector mix chart

FFTY sector allocation changes, February - June 2023 (Created by the author using data from FFTY, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, and Seeking Alpha)

FFTY Momentum Grade

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

