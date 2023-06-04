Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kornit Digital: Inflection Point Likely Still Several Quarters In The Future - Hold

Jun. 04, 2023 7:31 AM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)
Summary

  • Last month, Kornit Digital reported weak Q1/2023 results, with revenues down by over 40% year-over-year as system sales remain impacted by challenging macroeconomic conditions.
  • The company commenced buybacks under its recently announced up to $75 million share repurchase program.
  • Despite some additional cash burn in Q1, Kornit Digital continues to command a fortress balance sheet with $623.9 million in cash, deposits, and marketable securities, and no debt.
  • With an inflection point unlikely to be reached before some time next year, investors should remain on the sidelines until visibility has improved.

Großformatiger Drucker für Stoff und Papier

sergeyryzhov/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last month, leading digital textile printing solutions provider Kornit Digital Ltd. or "Kornit"

Q1 Revenues

Company Presentation

Warrant Impact

Company Press Releases

Profitability

Company Presentation

Balance Sheet Metrics

Company Presentation

Apollo System

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.74K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

