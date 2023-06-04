Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Box: Impressive Earnings Growth

Jun. 04, 2023 7:38 AM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Shares of Box are down -7% year-to-date despite strong earnings growth.
  • BOX stock trades at a <4x forward revenue multiple and a <1x PEG ratio.
  • Continued product development in the AI space may help to generate incremental revenue growth (and potentially help the stock re-rate upward).
  • Gross and operating margins are seeing substantial economies of scale, leading to strong EPS and FCF gains.

Mobile application of cloud storage

When Box (NYSE:BOX) first went public, investors shunned the stock because it was famously referred to as a money-losing "house of horrors". Yet now, nearly ten years after the company's IPO, Box's file-sharing service remains the gold

Chart
Data by YCharts

Box guidance

Box guidance (Box Q1 earnings deck)

Box Q1 results

Box Q1 results (Box Q1 earnings deck)

Box billings

Box billings (Box Q1 earnings deck)

Box gross margins

Box gross margins (Box Q1 earnings deck)

Box operating margins

Box operating margins (Box Q1 earnings deck)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BOX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

