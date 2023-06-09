Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DMB: Infrastructure Focused Municipal Bond CEF

Retired Investor
Summary

  • BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund primarily invests in tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations in sectors like transportation, energy, and utilities.
  • The Debt Ceiling bill maintains infrastructure and green-energy laws, benefiting states and municipalities with federal funding for projects.
  • DMB is compared against three other BNY Mellon-managed municipal bond CEFs: BNY Mellon Municipal Income, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond, and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.
  • With DMB down the most over the past three months, this might be a good time to consider this CEF.  Its premium/discount data also say the same.
The drone flies over the track during traffic with many interchanges in different directions with a large number of cars that move one after another and change lanes to the desired exit from the track

Ivan Zhaborovskiy

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Reports list 1 in 3 US bridges need repairs, including 29% of interstate bridges. The 2021 report did not paint a rosy picture of the interstate system

Retired Investor
I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

