Uranium Equities Once Again Likely To Outperform

Bang For The Buck
Summary

  • We have over the last few years seen uranium equities and the spot price of uranium trade a bit out of sync with each other.
  • Which means the equities are at this point once more likely to catch up and outperform the spot price, which has been climbing lately.
  • The fundamentals for the uranium industry continue to improve, where the sentiment for the nuclear industry has turned very positive compared to how it was viewed a few years ago.
uranium ore in mine, mineral radiation concept, radioactive energy

RHJ

Investment Thesis

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) and the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) have so far in 2023 underperformed the overall market, even if the Junior Uranium Miners ETF was launched in the

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 2 - Source: Data from Nuclear Performance Report 2022

Figure 3 - Source: Cameco & Numerco

Figure 4 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 5 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 6 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 7 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 8 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 9 - Source: Sprott.com - Sprott Uranium Miners ETF - Largest Holdings

Figure 10 - Source: Sprott.com - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF - Largest Holdings

Figure 11 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 12 - Source: Composition of my Uranium Segment

Figure 13 - Source: Performance of my Uranium Segment

Bang For The Buck
A cyclical value approach, presently focused on natural resources

I enjoy my anonymity, which I think is underappreciated in today's world, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics and I have extensive experience with the investment management industry. I am the CEO of a small investment company. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries.

Presently, I am very focused on the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies. I am also invested in the uranium and oil & gas industries, due to underinvestments together with very attractive valuations.

I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer an investing group service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.

I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long individual stocks in the uranium industry and long Sprott Inc, but not the ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

