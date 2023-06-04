Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cognex: Soft Performance Despite A Strong Positioning

Jun. 04, 2023 9:04 AM ETCognex Corporation (CGNX)
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cognex has been well positioned to benefit from increased machine vision applications in industrial, e-commerce and logistics settings.
  • I like the promise of the business, but the overall performance has been a bit soft.
  • Amidst shares outperforming the actual performance of the business, I am inclined to take some profits here, not convinced on the execution part of the story.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

2023 letters on the road

Marut Khobtakhob

In the summer of last year, I concluded that shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) were an interesting long-term play. I liked what I saw for the vision play, with the company set to benefit from increased factory and inspection

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
24.01K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGNX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.