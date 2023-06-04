Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snap: Large R&D Investments With Little To Show For It

Jun. 04, 2023 9:29 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)
Richard Durant
  • Snap's Q1 results were poor, keeping the stock price low, even as many tech stocks have surged.
  • Snap still needs to demonstrate that AR is a viable business and that its advertising products are viable in a privacy-first world.
  • Snap trades at a significant discount to peers, in part due to poor margins, and while it has better growth prospects, the near term remains clouded by macro factors.

Snapchat, Facebook, Whatsapp and other phone Apps on iPhone screen

Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) first quarter results were poor, which has kept the stock price low, even as many other tech stocks have done well. Some of Snap's problems are likely the result of genuine macro weakness, with platform policy changes and company-specific issues

Snapchat Daily Active Users

Figure 1: Snapchat Daily Active Users (source: Snap)

Focus Area to Reaccelerate Growth

Figure 2: Focus Area to Reaccelerate Growth (source: Snap)

Snap's Goal-Based Bidding Objectives

Figure 3: Snap's Goal-Based Bidding Objectives (source: Snap)

Snap AR Enterprise Services

Figure 4: Snap AR Enterprise Services (source: Snap)

Snap Revenue Growth

Figure 5: Snap Revenue Growth (source Created by author using data from Snap)

Snap and Facebook North America User Metrics

Figure 6: Snap and Facebook North America User Metrics (source: Snap)

Snap Operating Profit Margins

Figure 7: Snap Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Snap)

Snap Operating Expenses

Figure 8: Snap Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Snap)

Timeline of Snap Innovations

Figure 9: Timeline of Snap Innovations (source: Snap)

Snap Operating Expenses

Figure 10: Snap Operating Expenses (source: Revealera.com)

Snap EV/S Multiple

Figure 11: Snap EV/S Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

Richard Durant
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

