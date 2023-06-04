Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Workday: Time To Take Chips Off The Table

Jun. 04, 2023 9:52 AM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.08K Followers

Summary

  • Workday's stock has reached its upper threshold, prompting a change in my rating to neutral.
  • The stock has climbed above 7x forward revenue, which is expensive considering decelerating revenue growth.
  • Macro headwinds, especially layoffs and headcount compression, threaten Workday's core HCM business.
  • Stay on the sidelines here until prices become favorable again.

Collaboration, teamwork and web design team working on computer in office, planning logo and internet app. Vision, motivation and goal with diverse group creative idea and strategy for online success

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

I've said this multiple times: this volatile market is a stock trader's dream. This is not the time to be sitting quietly in index funds and wait for a rising tide to lift all boats - this is a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Workday guidance

Workday guidance (Workday Q1 earnings release)

Workday Q1 results

Workday Q1 results (Workday Q1 earnings release)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.08K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.