Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure: Finally Attractive Again

And Value for All
Summary

  • Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure's shares have fallen back into buy territory, offering potential long-term returns of over 10% with relatively low risks.
  • AY operates renewable energy assets and has predictable cash flow growth, making it an attractive investment for retirees and high-yield investors.
  • Risks include counterparties not fulfilling their obligations in long-term contracts and the possibility of agreements being revoked or terminated at the discretion of the off-takers' government.

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

My first investment in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) dates back to 2019 when the name was still Atlantica Yield. At the time, AY traded below $18, the dividend yielded above 8.5%, and the down-to-earth corporate name reminded investors that the company is an

AY investment summary

And Value for All
Finance Director. I work for a large-cap listed European company (consumer goods). Passionate about everything concerning investing and finance, I manage my portfolio. The current portfolio allocation strategy (as of 2023) ranges about 50% ETF, 20% High Yield (including preferred shares), 20% DGI, and a few (10%) high-conviction growth names.At the ongoing assets progression rate, I am hopefully turning into full-time investing by the end of the decade. In the meantime, I will continue contributing to the site as a hobby and for self-development. I am a former semi-pro chess player, now at high risk of becoming a ski bum (that's why I do not write much during winter...).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

