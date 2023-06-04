Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week Ahead: Australia And Canada-Hawkish Hold? U.S. Bill Issuance Jumps

Jun. 04, 2023 11:10 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), SP500, USDOLLARFXA, FXC, UUP, USDU, UDN, CYB, FXY, YCL, YCS, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXB, GBBEF
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's leadership seemed to have been on a purposeful campaign to indicate that it wanted to standpat at the June 13-14 FOMC meeting, and the market accepted the push back.
  • China holds the most currency reserves in the world with a little more than $3.2 trillion in April.
  • Japan's retail sales appear to be doing fine and have risen for five months in a row through April.
  • The UK has a light economic calendar in the week ahead outside of the final service and composite PMI.
  • The dollar fell to a marginal new seven-year low against the Mexican peso after the US jobs report, edging fractionally closer to MXN17.42.

Heap of money. Dollar bills.

malerapaso

True to the historic pattern, the US debt ceiling was used by the party not in control of the executive branch to exact spending concessions. Despite the extreme partisanship, the brinkmanship tactics, and fears that this time would be different, there was no

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

