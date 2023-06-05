Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eagle Point Credit: 19% Yield, Monthly Payer, And Alternatives

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ECC's regular yield is 16.54%, and its monthly supplemental payouts add 2.36%.
  • It also has 2 preferred issues and 3 Notes with attractive yields and good dividend coverage.
  • This article looks at valuations and performance for the common stock and also at the comparative yields for all of ECC's alternative income vehicles.
bald eagle swoops to catche fish in alaskan waters

floridastock/iStock via Getty Images

Does your portfolio have exposure to CLO-related investment vehicles? CLO's, Collateralized Loan Obligations, are securitizations of a portfolio of Senior Secured Loans. Funds like Eagle Point Credit Co LLC (NYSE:ECC) invest in CLO's. The CLO

lloans

ECC site

CLO

ECC site

demand

ECC site

PRFL

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

div

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

divcvg

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

divCF

ECC site

prfd

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

prefdcvg

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

assets

ECC site

indstry

ECC site

top 10

ECC site

mat

ECC site

ratgs

ECC site

lterm perf

ECC site

NAV

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

pricein

cfcnct

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
37.69K Followers
Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in ECC.PD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

