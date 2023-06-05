Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bonds Or Equities: Debt Deal Does Little To Avert The Inevitable

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
742 Followers

Summary

  • The yield curve of US bonds indicates that the market believes a recession is imminent, with near-term bond yields remaining elevated.
  • Bond investors seem to be of the consensus view that the likelihood of the US remaining the world-leading economic engine is remote.
  • The "Treasury Stock Effect" has led to a concentration of convictions in Big Tech and AI stocks, but overblown stock valuations may not be sustainable.
  • The debt deal, despite being the strongest effort to change the status quo in recent times, neither delays the inevitable nor promises a net change.

Federal Agencies Work To Calm Fears In The Banking Industry After Silicon Valley Bank Meltdown

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

In theory, yield curves are asymptotic: the longer the maturity, the higher the yield and with diminishing marginal increases. Upward sloping yield curves have two considerations imputed. The first is that bond investors anticipate a rise in rates. The second – also known

US Treasury Yield Curves in the YTD

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury

20+-Year Treasury Performance in the YTD

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Yahoo!

U.S. Treasury 5-7 Year ETF Performance in the YTD

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Yahoo!

BofA Private Clients Selling Stocks

Source: Bank of America

Seven Leading Stocks in the S&P 500

Source: Bank of America

Equity Inflows: Markets vs Stocks

Source: Bank of America

Bond Performance vs Equity Markets

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Yahoo!

Bonds' Real Rates vs the AI Bubble

Source: Bank of America

