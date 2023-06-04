Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Target A Safe Dividend Stock In The Current Climate? Continue To Avoid

Jun. 04, 2023 9:13 PM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)BUD, BUDFF3 Comments
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.77K Followers

Summary

  • Retailer Target Corporation is facing boycotts in reaction to its merchandise offerings associated with its Pride Month event. Management's response has sparked an uproar among LGBTQ supporters. A lose-lose proposition?
  • In this update, I share my thoughts on the situation and discuss whether Target stock has become a risky investment.
  • I discuss dividend safety given Target's current headwinds and potential resurgence of working capital challenges, taking into account TGT's balance sheet and debt maturity profile.
  • I provide an updated valuation and explain why I continue to avoid TGT stock.

Mächtige tosende Meereswelle mit einem Hauch von Regenbogen, der durchscheint

Philip Thurston/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of iconic U.S. retailer Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) are currently in freefall. In addition to the familiar working capital management related problems and the inherently highly competitive nature of the retail sector, the

Target Corporation [TGT]: Gross margin

Figure 1: Target Corporation [TGT]: Gross margin (own work, based on the company's quarterly earnings releases)

Target Corporation [TGT]: Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in percent of sales

Figure 2: Target Corporation [TGT]: Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in percent of sales (own work, based on the company's quarterly earnings releases)

Target Corporation [TGT]: FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 3: Target Corporation [TGT]: FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Target Corporation [TGT]: Free cash flow, normalized with respect to working capital movements and adjusted for stock-based compensation

Figure 4: Target Corporation [TGT]: Free cash flow, normalized with respect to working capital movements and adjusted for stock-based compensation (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2012 to 2022 10-Ks)

Target Corporation [TGT]: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis

Figure 4: Target Corporation [TGT]: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2020 to 2022 10-Ks, the fiscal 2023 10-Q1 and own calculations)

Target Corporation [TGT]: Debt maturity profile and weighted-average interest rates

Figure 5: Target Corporation [TGT]: Debt maturity profile and weighted-average interest rates (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2022 10-K)

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD, LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

