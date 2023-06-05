Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CF Industries: Why I Believe In A Return To All-Time Highs

Jun. 05, 2023 7:00 AM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.4K Followers

Summary

  • CF Industries, a leading nitrogen fertilizer producer, is poised to benefit from the global surge in food prices and the need to boost agriculture output.
  • Favorable nitrogen fertilizer fundamentals, access to affordable natural gas, and projected higher natural gas prices support the company's prospects.
  • Despite short-term volatility, CF shares appear undervalued, presenting an attractive long-term investment opportunity.

Sonnenuntergang auf Weizenfeld

Brams-Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about two of my favorite topics: agriculture and energy. Illinois-based CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is one of the world's largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers, which makes the company highly dependent on both

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

Image

Wall Street Journal

Image

TradingView (NYMEX WTI, CBOT Corn)

Image

TradingView (NYMEX Henry Hub, CBOT Urea)

Image

CME Group

Image

CF Industries

Image

Wall Street Journal

Image

CF Industries

Image

CF Industries

Image

CF Industries

Image

CF Industries

Image

CF Industries

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.4K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.