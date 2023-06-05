Brams-Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about two of my favorite topics: agriculture and energy. Illinois-based CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is one of the world's largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers, which makes the company highly dependent on both agriculture and energy fundamentals - in this case, mainly natural gas.

While I'm long-term bullish on both energy and agriculture, CF Industries is in a tough spot, as energy differentials have turned against the company, fertilizer prices have come down, and investors have started to price in a recession.

Hence, CF shares are down 47% from their 52-week high and down 26% year-to-date.

The good news - for CF - is that the energy bull case was only on pause. We're seeing favorable developments in natural gas, while nitrogen fertilizer fundamentals remain highly favorable.

In this article, I'll update my bull case and explain why I believe that CF might work its way up to its highs in the next 2-3 years.

What's Happening?

We're in a food crisis. In all major developed nations on my radar (most emerging markets are hit even harder), we're witnessing sky-high food inflation.

As covered by the Wall Street Journal at the end of last month, Europeans are experiencing a surge in food prices, which is leading to changes in diets and tighter budgets for consumers.

Despite overall inflation falling due to lower energy prices, food prices have risen by 19.3% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, households in France have reduced their food purchases by over 10% since the invasion of Ukraine, while in Germany, food sales dropped significantly.

Food retailers are struggling to pass on the price increases from suppliers to customers, resulting in contracted profit margins.

According to the paper, the reasons for the sharp and prolonged rise in food prices are not entirely clear, as global commodity markets have seen falling food prices. However, factors such as processing, packaging, transport, and distribution costs contribute to the final price.

Speaking of falling commodity prices, the chart below shows that both NYMEX WTI crude oil and CBOT corn prices have come down significantly from recent highs, which is usually deflationary for food prices.

In particular, natural gas prices have dropped like a stone.

The chart below compares the price of natural gas (NYMEX Henry Hub) to the price of CBOT Urea, a source of nitrogen.

Natural gas prices have imploded due to a very warm winter in Europe, which allowed Europe to enter Spring with high storage levels. This caused rapid unwinding of long positions, further amplified by economic weakness and the expected impact this might have on energy demand.

Money managers are currently net short natural gas futures, although the trend points toward a new wave of buyers.

It also explains why the CF stock price performed so poorly.

Now, headwinds are turning into tailwinds, supported by a desperate need to boost global agriculture output to pressure food prices.

Why CF Has Become Attractive Again

In its first-quarter earnings call last month, CF Industries noted that while the pricing environment has moderated compared to the previous year, global industry dynamics remained favorable.

The company expects the return of nitrogen demand driven by the need to replenish grain stocks, which were priced out of the market in the past year.

Furthermore, forward price curves indicate wider energy spreads between North America and high-cost producers in Europe and Asia. The chart on the left below shows the projected widening in energy price differentials, which is highly favorable for CF Industries, thanks to access to affordable natural gas.

CF Industries

Adding to that, in a recent article on natural gas producer Range Resources (RRC), I highlighted research showing a high likelihood of higher natural gas prices in the future, which backs CF's comments.

In that article, I used a report from the Wall Street Journal, which noted that the price of natural gas set for delivery in June is currently around $2.50 per MMBtu. In contrast, the prices for natural gas scheduled for June 2024 and June 2025 are approximately 35% and 57% higher, respectively.

Wall Street Journal

Analysts from the Bank of America have used these price disparities to estimate the future free cash flows of companies. They believe that the higher prices of natural gas futures are justified by Europe's increased reliance on the United States as a source of natural gas, considering the reduced role of Russia in this domain.

However, lower spot prices have caused natural gas production to decline, which could soon meet higher (LNG-related) export demand and rising prices overseas. This potential uptrend could be amplified by bottoming economic growth going into next year, although the thesis of improving cyclical demand is still on thin ice.

Nonetheless, it makes the risk/reward for natural gas and related commodities very attractive.

Not only that, but we can expect volumes to remain a strong tailwind as well.

After experiencing disruptions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the market has seen a moderation in global energy costs and increased operating rates.

Although global nitrogen prices have fallen from their 2022 highs, demand from less affluent regions offset some of the declines, as these nations were partially priced out of the market when nitrogen prices were elevated.

CF Industries

CF Industries believes that it was well prepared for the changing environment, leveraging distribution and logistics capabilities during the first quarter.

The company anticipates an active fertilizer application season in North America in 2023, supported by high crop prices and the aim to replenish global grain stocks.

Given the bigger picture, I believe these comments are spot on.

Furthermore, the company also highlighted the curtailment of ammonia production capacity globally, which the company believes will support overall ammonia production going forward.

For example, Chinese urea exports are expected to remain significantly curtailed at roughly 3 million metric tons this year.

CF Industries

With all of this said, here's an overview of the company's 2023 outlook, which includes stronger pricing, robust demand, and favorable energy differentials.

CF Industries

So, what does all of this mean for shareholders?

How Attractive Is CF?

In addition to improving fundamentals, the company acquired a new plant.

In the first quarter, CF Industries announced the acquisition of the Incitec Pivot ammonia facility in Waggaman, Louisiana. The Waggaman facility is a newer and highly efficient ammonia plant that CF Industries plans to enhance through improved uptime and asset utilization.

The acquisition aligns with the company's strategy to provide shareholders with greater participation in the business and access to superior cash flows.

The facility will integrate seamlessly into CF Industries' network and increase the company's capacity to meet the demand for decarbonized ammonia as a clean energy source once carbon capture and sequestration are implemented at the site.

CF Industries

Looking ahead, CF Industries expects approximately 9 to 9.5 million tons of gross ammonia production and $500 million to $550 million in capital expenditures for the rest of 2023.

CF Industries

With ample cash on the balance sheet, the company is prepared to fund the purchase of the Waggaman facility. This year, the company is expected to end up with $350 million in net cash, which means the company is expected to have more cash than gross debt. CF enjoys a BBB credit rating.

Also, CF Industries remains focused on disciplined investments in its Clean Energy growth platform and expects to continue returning substantial capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

This year, CF is expected to generate $2.5 billion in free cash flow. That number is expected to fall to $1.9 billion in 2024 as analysts incorporate further normalization of urea prices.

Even using 2024E numbers, we're dealing with an implied free cash flow yield of 15% or a free cash flow multiple of 6.7x.

This is extremely cheap and opens up the opportunity for opportunistic buybacks in the quarters ahead, which is what I expect to happen.

Using the EV/EBITDA multiple, we see a confirmation, as a 4.8x NTM EBITDA multiple is too cheap, in my opinion.

Hence, I stick to what I wrote in my prior article. I believe that CF shares are between 50% and 60% undervalued.

The current consensus price target is $88, which is 42% above the current price.

I'm looking for prices between $90 and $100 with a longer-term upside to $120 and $150. That is based on my belief that natural gas prices will enter a long-term uptrend the moment economic growth expectations bottom.

Furthermore, I do not believe that trade restrictions will be eased, which gives CF Industries long-term benefits in both volumes (sales) and pricing.

Needless to say, CF is extremely volatile, and I advise anyone interested in fertilizer investments to be cautious.

We're not out of the woods. CF might see more downside to $50 if energy prices are further pressured by recession fears. However, given my longer-term view, I believe the risk/reward is highly favorable, which is why CF remains my only nitrogen fertilizer trade.

Takeaway

CF Industries, a leading nitrogen fertilizer producer, has faced challenges due to unfavorable energy differentials, falling fertilizer prices, and recession concerns.

However, recent developments indicate a positive outlook for the company. With a surge in food prices globally and a need to boost agriculture output, CF Industries is poised to benefit.

The company's access to affordable natural gas and favorable nitrogen fertilizer fundamentals are advantageous. Additionally, projected higher natural gas prices and wider energy spreads support CF's prospects.

The acquisition of the efficient Waggaman ammonia facility further strengthens its position.

Despite short-term volatility, CF shares appear undervalued, presenting an attractive long-term investment opportunity.