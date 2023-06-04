Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CF Industries: Fertilizer Prices Are Sliding, But The Shortage May Return With Vengeance

Jun. 04, 2023 9:57 PM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.16K Followers

Summary

  • The global fertilizer market is normalizing, with production and prices steadily recovering; however, there is still a way to go, and fertilizer prices could rebound by the end of the year due to potential global gas output cuts.
  • CF Industries is fairly valued today, assuming continued market normalization, but a resurgence in fertilizer prices could lift the stock higher over the coming year or two.
  • CF Industries faces risks such as a significant global recession, reducing natural gas demand, and continued temperate winter weather in 2024.
Aerial view of big chemical plant.

Elena Bionysheva-Abramova/iStock via Getty Images

Last year, global commodity markets were in a dramatically different position than today. Most energy commodities were much more expensive until peaking roughly twelve months ago. The early 2022 price surge was triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the associated geopolitical actions that

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

