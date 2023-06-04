Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NVDS: Beware High Underlying Volatility Of Nvidia

  • Nvidia's stock price has risen significantly due to hype surrounding its AI offerings, leading some traders to consider shorting the shares.
  • The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF provides daily inverse exposure to Nvidia, but it is not recommended for shorting the stock due to compounding risk and high volatility.
  • Investors may be better off avoiding overvalued market segments instead of shorting them.
With the meteoric rise of NVIDIA's (NVDA) stock price in recent months due to the hype surrounding its offerings in the 'artificial intelligence' arena, many traders may be tempted to 'short' the shares of NVDA, since its valuation is at astronomical levels.

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

