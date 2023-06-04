Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Trupanion Continues To Scale And Lead The Medical Pet Insurance Industry

Jun. 04, 2023 10:35 PM ETTrupanion, Inc. (TRUP)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • Trupanion, a pet insurance provider, is currently undervalued by 15.5% with a fair value of $27.15, according to a discounted cash flow valuation and relative valuation.
  • The company aims for aggressive scale growth to capture the expanding pet insurance market, with a focus on customer retention and integrated capabilities.
  • These factors and the company's undervaluation lead me to rate the firm a 'buy'
  • Risks include failure to attain profitability and challenges in consumer attraction and retention due to competition from larger rivals and startups.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is a Seattle, Washington-based pet insurance provider, offering and administering cat and dog insurance across the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia.

Financial Results from 2016-

These activities have supported record TTM

Intrinsic Value to Consumers

Growth Capabilities

Trupanion (Dark Blue) vs Industry and Market

Trupanion Unit Economics

Targeted Operating Spend

Relative Valuation

Market Growth

Moat

revenue breakdown

Forecast

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

