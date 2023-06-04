Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JPMorgan Chase: Anatomy Of A Winner

Jun. 04, 2023 10:43 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
Cavenagh Research
Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed its ROTCE target of ~17% and CET1 target of ~13.5% while increasing its 2023 NII outlook due to the First Republic Bank acquisition.
  • The bank showcased its 'universal banking model' with leading positions in CCB, CIB, CB, and AWM, and highlighted opportunities for further growth across its business segments.
  • Despite challenges in investment banking and credit, JPMorgan's strong business moat and attractive P/E ratio make it a good investment, with the author reiterating an Overweight/Buy rating on the stock.
JP Morgan Chase & Co. and EY offices in San Francisco

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On Monday May 22, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) held its annual investor day in NYC and delivered more than 250 slides worth of content covering the bank's competitive strategy, growth and profitability outlook, as well as challenges. Overall, the key

This article was written by

5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

