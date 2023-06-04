Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Osisko Mining: De-Risked Following Gold Fields Deal

Jun. 04, 2023 11:08 PM ETOsisko Mining Inc. (OBNNF), OSK:CA
Summary

  • It's been a busy year for M&A in the gold sector thus far, with several deals already announced, including major acquisitions by B2Gold and Gold Fields.
  • Notably, Osisko's partnership with Gold Fields on Windfall is a significant achievement, securing a high price for the sale of half the asset and ending the persistent share dilution.
  • However, despite the positive developments, Osisko Mining's valuation remains high compared to other gold producers, and I see limited upside for the stock from current levels.

Worker hands checks a diamond core drill bit

While the past two years were already quite busy from an M&A standpoint in the gold sector, with a few large deals in the producer space (Pretium, Kirkland Lake, Saracen) and a few mid-sized deals in the developer space (Corvus, Great Bear, Battle North, Spectrum), 2023 is looking

Price Paid Per M&I Ounce - Gold Developers in Tier-1 Ranked Jurisdictions

Price Paid Per M&I Ounce - Gold Developers in Tier-1 Ranked Jurisdictions (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Salares Norte

Salares Norte (Gold Fields Presentation)

Windfall Project - Reserves & Resources

Windfall Project - Reserves & Resources (Osisko Presentation)

Share Count & Options

Share Count & Options (Company Filings)

Corporate G&A/Compensation 2022 vs. 2021

Corporate G&A/Compensation 2022 vs. 2021 (Company Filings)

Gruyere Mine - Gold Road/Gold Fields

Gruyere Mine - Gold Road/Gold Fields (Gold Road Presentation)

Osisko Mining - 4- Month Chart

Osisko Mining - 4- Month Chart (StockCharts.com)

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, PAAS, OR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

