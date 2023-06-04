Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dream Residential: Don't Dream It Is Over, Reiterate Buy

Brant Munro, CFA profile picture
Brant Munro, CFA
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • Dream Residential REIT is one of the most undervalued residential REITs with a strong outlook and conservative financing.
  • DRR.U:CA trades at 11x its annualized Q1 2023 FFO, which is fairly cheap compared to its peers and is trading at a 43% discount to NAV.
  • The company has a stock repurchasing plan in place that should narrow the gap between NAV and market price.

30th Annual ARIA Awards 2016 - Show

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

I initiated my coverage of Dream Residential REIT (TSX:DRR.U:CA) in January 2023 with the following conclusion:

The only risk I see with the stock is it is very thinly traded, with less than 20 million units

Chart
Data by YCharts

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation (Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust )

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation (Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust )

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation (Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust )

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation (Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust )

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation (Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust )

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation (Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust )

Chart
Data by YCharts

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation (Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust )

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation (Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust )

This article was written by

Brant Munro, CFA profile picture
Brant Munro, CFA
2.2K Followers
I am always on the lookout for businesses that have a strong cash generating ability and a strong enough competitive advantage that I can be sure they will be around for the next decade, and at a price where I can be as sure as possible that I can achieve at least 15 percent annualized returns, or else companies whose price is deeply discounted from their asset base as long as its highly marketable. Im not one to shy away from takeover targets, provided the target still has a strong business that I would be okay with owning it even if the takeover did not go through. Since I began investing on my own 3 years ago I have achieved an annualized time weighted return of about 16 percent, and plan to continue to beat that hurdle as I learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DRR.U:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.