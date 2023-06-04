Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

I initiated my coverage of Dream Residential REIT (TSX:DRR.U:CA) in January 2023 with the following conclusion:

The only risk I see with the stock is it is very thinly traded, with less than 20 million units outstanding. The lack of operating history may seem like a risk, but management has an excellent track record of delivering shareholder returns through Dream Global REIT and Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN:CA) which is another one of my holdings. Even Dream Office REIT (D.UN:CA) delivered strong returns prior to 2020 and has held up better than many office REITs since then. I believe the set-up to initiate a position in this REIT is as strong as it ever will be at a 40% discount to NAV. Source: Dream Residential: 40% Discount To NAV And 5% Yield

The REIT had some strong gains right out of the gate and outperformed its Canadian and American peers but since March those gains more than evaporated and has been the worst performer of the bunch to date. We are now back to square one on this REIT but that does not mean the outlook is worse. On the contrary this may be one of the cheapest residential REITs in the market as the outlook has arguably improved.

Q1 2023 Results

DRR owns and operates a portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties consisting of 3,432 units. The properties are located in five states across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions in the U.S. The portfolio has been grouped into three regions that include the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth region, the Greater Oklahoma City region and the Greater Cincinnati region. Recall that DRR completed its initial public offering of 9,620,000 units at a price of $13/share in May 2022.

DRR completed Q1 of 2023 with operational results generally coming out ahead of its IPO financial forecasts. Net rental income was $7.1 million for the quarter, which was $1.3 million above the IPO forecast primarily due to a lower property tax expense adjustment under IFRS during the quarter as a result of the higher adjustment recognized in Q4 2022. Investment property revenue and FFO were $11.6 million and $3.5 million respectively and 1.1% and 5.7% respectively higher than their IPO forecasts. Increases in these measure were primarily due to strong rental rate increases across the portfolio.

The only blemish in the Q1 2023 results was that occupancy declined from ~96% to 94%. The decrease in the occupancy rate was a result of the acceleration of the value-add program. Renovations were completed on 94 units, across properties in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth region and the Greater Oklahoma City region. 37 units are currently under renovation across the portfolio as of March 31, 2023 (23 units in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth region and 14 units in the Greater Oklahoma City region). Management is targeting completion of approximately 400 units in 2023.

Rent growth in the portfolio was driven by the strength of lease renewals. Attractive rent growth in DRR's markets has allowed them to realize significant lifts when marking expiring leases to market upon renewal. Blended lease trade-outs for Q1 2023 averaged 7.9%, comprising an average increase on new leases of approximately 6.6% and an average increase on renewals of approximately 8.8% with a 59.9% retention rate on existing tenants. Renovated units averaged an increase in lease rates of $216 per unit, which represents a 19.9% lease trade-out, compared to a 0.9% lease trade-out on comparable non-renovated units during the same period. Return on invested capital is consistent with management's target of 12%-16%.

Arguably the best thing about this REIT is that while climbing interest rates have slowed FFO growth for many leveraged REITs, DRR has not had this problem as it does not have any debt maturities until 2025. The weighted average interest rate is 3.95% which is only 50 bps above the Canada 5-year bond yield and well below 5-year Canada fixed rate mortgages that are well in excess of 5%. DRR also remains fairly conservatively financed at a Net Total Debt to Gross Assets of 30% which is among the lowest in the residential REIT community.

Valuation

DRR trades at 11X its annualized Q1 2023 FFO which is fairly cheap considering the high leasing spreads it has obtained already. Compared to its peers it is ridiculously cheap. One could argue that the REIT does not have nearly the same track record as these other behemoths. I disagree as the parent company Dream Unlimited (DRM:CA) has a long history of delivering value to shareholders, most notably Dream Global REIT which was bought by the Blackstone Group in December 2019 in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.2 billion. DRR trades almost 7 FFO multiples beneath the median in its peer group.

REIT Ticker Annualized FFO Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN:CA) 19.62X Canadian Apartment REIT (CAR.UN:CA) 22.35X Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 16.23X Equity Residential REIT (EQR) 18.53X AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 18.81X Median 18.53X Click to enlarge

The market has implied an 8% capitalization rate versus the 5.22% calculated by the REIT. I think 5.22% is slightly aggressive for a book of largely non-class A properties in this market. Even using a cap rate of 6% and annualized Q1 NOI, the NAV/share is $14/share implying a 43% discount to NAV. This NAV calculation doesn't even include leasing spreads to be realized later in the year on renovated properties.

Q1 NOI Annualized $24,180 Capitalization Rate 6% Investment Value $403,000 (-) Net Debt ($127,365) NAV $275,635 NAV/Unit $13.95 Click to enlarge

The impact to NAV is fairly modest as a 25 bps increase in interest rates only impacts NAV by $19 million. Rates would have to rise at least 150 bps just to make DRR fairly valued.

Conclusion

DRR is arguably one of the most undervalued residential REITs with a strong outlook. It has tremendous flexibility to navigate this uncertain environment due to its conservative financing.

In January 2023, DRR began a stock repurchasing plan where the REIT has the ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 973,418 of Trust Units. The program will remain in effect until the earlier of January 5, 2024, or the date on which Dream Residential REIT has purchased the maximum number of Trust Units permitted under the program. Prior to March 31, 2023, the REIT purchased 31,422 units under for a total of $262 million (average $8.45/unit). Subsequent to quarter-end, the REIT purchased for cancellation an additional 42,096 units at a cost of $344 (average $8.19/unit). The REIT has authorization to repurchase 899,900 units over the next year and $83 million in available liquidity on hand which is 81% of its market capitalization.

I expect the REIT to purchase back its own cheap stock as the year progresses and continue to realize strong leasing spreads on its properties which will narrow the gap between its NAV and market price. In the meantime, investors can enjoy the 5% dividend yield.