Sell-Off Expected: Treasury Unleashes $100B+ In Debt This Week

So what happens now?

It feels that I am the lone voice in the wilderness, I haven't read a lot about anyone. Perhaps I will once again be chagrined and made to look foolish by Mr. Market as he is wont to do. Things have been going pretty well in the prediction biz over the last 5 or 6 months so I am due, I guess. With that out of the way, I believe I have a good case for a bit of a check back in the market direction due to nearly $600B in debt hitting the debt market. Last week I showed you the charts, and now that the full schedule of debt sales, (unless they've changed in the last 24 hours) are known. I also stated that a 10% drop to somewhere around 3800 was possible. What does that do to the "Magnificent Seven" the new title of the mega-cap tech names: Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA). Remember that these names are very reactive to high-interest rates. To assess the possible damage to these names is to roll back the clock to when the interest rate of the 10-Y was at its highest. Then we can look at where the Nasdaq-100 was, and the S&P 500.

March 2nd was the day that the 10-Y Treasury hit 4.08%, it is also the speed at which interest rates fly. Let's not forget how in these last 12 months how fast interest rates have been moving. So let's see what the low was on March 2. On March 2, the Nasdaq-100 low, as represented by Nasdaq-100 ETF (QQQ) was 288.37; now, it's 354.65, and the S&P 500 low, as represented by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was 392.33; now, it's 427.92:

Magnificent 7 March 2 June 2

GOOGL 89.59 124.67 AMZN 90.39 124.25 AAPL 143.90 180.95 META 171.43 272.61 MSFT 245.73 335.40 NVDA 224.32 393.27 TSLA 186.01 213.97 Click to enlarge

I am not at all saying that any of these "Magnificent 7" stocks are returning to these low prices. I do know that a lot of market participants are hiding out in these names. Moreover, we know that on Friday the rally widened to include a lot of different sectors as healthy rallies are supposed to do. We also know that the VIX has fallen to the lowest level since February 2020. That was when the fed was helping pump in a boatload of cash into the economy. Did you know that the money supply (M2) is shrinking rapidly right now? There isn't much opportunity for economic news to bolster stocks this week. The Fed is still doing quantitative tightening. The regional banks are restricting loans only to the best risks. Can I quantify exactly how many $100s of billions are truly going to happen this month? After all, if the Fed sees that the flood of debt is truly roiling the credit market perhaps they pull back some. Just remember, they HAVE to issue a ton of debt quickly. There is no getting around that. By the time the Fed tells the treasury to ease up because the credit market is acting like it freezing out other debt issuance stocks will be a lot lower.

So I see the set up of perhaps, -4% to -5% this week and perhaps another -4% next week. Hopefully less. We know that the stock market has every reason to be more resilient now. I doubt there will be any more rate raises. Even though June is considered a skip. In addition, can we take a moment to examine why the Fed is "skipping" this week? They think that the debt raise will be the equivalent of an additional .25% move. I am making the case that it will appear to be a surprise .75% move. Only because of the volume of debt, and the lack of the ability to move it without raising the offer a lot more than expected. I think we go right back to that 4% on the 10-Y or get mighty close. Also, let's not forget the 2-Y getting close to 5% too. Otherwise, why not just stay in that Money market fund for 4%?

What stocks really get hurt in a rising rate scenario

The easy answer is unprofitable stocks that rely on secondary offerings to fund their growth. Most of those are working very hard to fund growth internally. The next level are stocks with cash flow that are using it to reinvest in the business to grow revenue faster. Most of these stocks are trying to cut costs so that they can show a profit along with growth. Then there are growth companies that are showing a bit of profit while funding growth internally and also going to the credit market to grow faster. All of these stocks are promising that fast growth now will result in better profits later. The problem with this is that they are paying interest in order to grow and the more they borrow now, at this higher level the lower the payout in the future would be. I happen not to believe this logic but the market does and that is all I care about. The market will ding all these companies that take credit. Also, even stocks that don't take debt but grow internally get dinging because the investor can put his money in a 5% t-bill and have a riskless return. Then wait until the company is more mature to invest in it. That isn't great for the current value of a growth stock. What are the best growth stocks in this scenario, stocks that grow and throw off a dividend like many of the Magnificent Seven? Yet, even they will give up points in this kind of environment. I doubt if they go down to where they were 2+ months ago but they will get hit.

What have I been doing?

Well, I held on to my hedges as painful as that was. I still have Puts on SVXY, SPXL, TQQQ, and SOXL, I also started Call Options on the VIX with a 17 strike, and am long The NVDA Inverse ETF (NVDS). I also deploy all my free cash into a number of biotechs that have been going up very nicely. Two of my picks made oral presentations at the ASCO annual conference, they are Geron (GERN), and ImmunoGen (IMGN). I must have mentioned them before. You should be asking "Won't names like these with profits out to the future get hurt with rising rates?" Yes some of them will. These micro-cap bios just do secondary offerings when they have good news like this. Generally, if the news is legit, secondaries get bought up, and the stock either holds or even goes up. I tend to find legit microcap biotechs somehow. Just lucky, I guess. So will I sell these this week? I might sell the call options on a bunch of these, most of them are out to December, or January '24 or further out so it would seem silly to sell. I might write some calls on them. I did have my Group Mind community jump all over the T-Mobile (TMUS) dustup with AMZN and DISH. Rumor had it that AMZN was negotiating to resell Cell service through Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T). Everyone got busy denying it except for DISH Network (DISH). Even so, TMUS stayed down, I snapped up shares and I also got Long Calls on it. I am fairly certain the Call Options will work out fine (+29% now). I will likely close it out tomorrow for a fast trade. If Dish holds on to most of the 16% it gained on Friday, I might just execute some Long Puts on it. I had a bunch of PUTs on C3.ai (AI) last week before their earnings. AI was up 33% in one day, on the day before with all the AI hoopla. I did very well with them, and I close most of them out on Friday. If they rally for any reason I will get right back on them. Why? Didn't Wedbush raise their rating? Well, the quality of their earnings is not extremely high. There are 2 short funds on them, and they are at 33% short interest. That means that when they start falling the shorts cover to take profits. To my mind, that means AI hasn't hit bottom yet. If short interest falls off to 10% I would guess that AI has hit its truer value. Also, this is very subjective, but the CEO, the way he speaks and looks at the camera just feels off. LOL, that is not typical stock market commentary so do what you want with that one. Just to summarize, I don't expect much reaction on Monday, or even into Tuesday morning, but at some point interest rates are going to jump higher and stocks will move in the opposite direction. My Group Mind Members want me to create a conviction buy list to take advantage of the sell-off. Besides the obvious growth names will be a list of industrial/defense names since infrastructure spending and defense resupply will continue to create growth in this sector. You know most of my favorites and don't worry I will share once my members get to buy in first. Good luck everyone. I am sure you'll have a good laugh if I prove to be incorrect in this prediction... c'est la vie.