Sell-Off Expected: Treasury Unleashes $100B+ In Debt This Week

Jun. 05, 2023 12:31 AM ETAI, AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA, QQQ, SPY, TMUS, TSLA, VZ2 Comments
Summary

  • Over $100B on just Tuesday and Wednesday as per Bloomberg. Bloomberg further reported that nearly $600B in total will be sought this month.
  • An additional $800B in credit will be sold in the last 6 months of the year.
  • Why the front loading? Treasury has put off a lot of the additional spending that couldn’t be supported just by tax revenue.
  • In fact, as we speak there is likely to be less than the $30B in the treasury coffers, which is below the level necessary to avoid default.
  • The problem is, there are a ton of investors sitting in money market funds passively. Also, interest rates have risen in other countries, making the US debt market less attractive. The answer is making our bonds more appealing by raising the interest rate on that debt. It’s a straightforward formula.
So what happens now?

It feels that I am the lone voice in the wilderness, I haven't read a lot about anyone. Perhaps I will once again be chagrined and made to look foolish by Mr. Market as

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock drops 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought.

