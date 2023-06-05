Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IJR: Small Cap Recovery Has Begun

Jun. 05, 2023 12:54 AM ETiShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)IAT, IWM
Summary

  • Small-cap US stocks, particularly the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, are poised for significant gains and outperformance against large-cap stocks.
  • The IJR's undervaluation is supported by its price-to-sales ratio, P/E ratio, and dividend yield compared to the S&P 500.
  • Despite risks from small-cap bank stocks, the IJR offers investors cheap exposure to the US market with the potential for 10% annual outperformance over the next decade.

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

Friday's strong and broad-based rally in US stocks, combined with the move lower in the VIX and credit spreads suggests further gains are likely in the near term. Small cap stocks in particular look poised to outperform, supported by a recovery

Chart

IJR ETF And IJR/SPX Ratio (Bloomberg)

Chart

iShares Regional Banks ETF (Bloomberg)

Chart

S&P 600 Small Caps Vs S&P 500 Price-to-Sales Ratio (Bloomberg)

Chart

S&P 600 Small Caps Vs S&P 500 P/E Ratio (Bloomberg)

Stuart Allsopp

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

