Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bird Global Rides Into A Possible Chapter 11

Jun. 05, 2023 1:04 AM ETBird Global, Inc. (BRDS)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.64K Followers

Summary

  • Bird Global's stock has declined by 88% over the last year due to liquidity issues and a high cash burn rate.
  • Despite aggressive cost-cutting measures, Bird's net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $44.3 million, around 150% of revenue and 148% of the company's current market cap.
  • BRDS's management is guiding for positive free cash flows by the end of fiscal 2023, but the current cash burn and debt position make the stock a risky investment to be avoided.

Bird Scooters

DonsESLAdventure/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bird Global's (NYSE:BRDS) go-public story has become a classic tale of how SPACs became the harbinger of wealth destruction against initially buoyant expectations of growth. The Los Angeles-based company is down by 88% over the last

Chart
Data

Bird Global

Bird Global Fiscal 2023 First Quarter 10-Q

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.64K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.