Citizens Financial Group: Banking On The Stock's Recovery

Jun. 05, 2023 1:23 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)
Summary

  • Citizens Financial Group has seen a 30% drop in stock value over the past three months, but the sell-off is considered overdone.
  • CFG exhibited strong Q1 results, with higher revenue, expenses, and earnings per share than a year ago, and has ample liquidity to weather the current environment.
  • With a potential 26% gain and a 6% dividend yield, CFG could be a good addition to a portfolio for investors who can tolerate an elevated level of risk.

Citizens bank sign on the building in Pittsburgh PA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Much has been written about banks since the banking crisis began in early March. Since then, things have seemed to calm down somewhat, although bank valuations are still in the gutter. A lot of the concern is with regional banks, particularly those on the

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

CFG credit quality

Citizens Financial Group

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts
Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

I find investing fascinating - the psychology, the emotions, the analysis and the knowledge required to be successful.  I also have come to enjoy writing, which enables me to be somewhat creative while digging into financial information.  I am particularly focused on financial companies, income producing investments and other easily understood companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in CFG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing comes with risks. This article is neither a solicitation to buy or sell nor should it be considered as investment advice. You should do your own research before making an investment decision. Not all investments are appropriate for every investor. Consult your tax or investment advisor before investing.

