Jobs: The Household Survey Tells A Different Story

Summary

  • The BLS reported that a whopping 339k jobs were added in May.
  • The Household Survey tells a very different story though, reporting a loss of 310k.
  • The Household Survey exceeded the Headline Report in December, January, and March. This followed an extended period of coming in way below the Headline Report.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By SchiffGold

The BLS reported that a whopping 339k jobs were added in May. This crushed median estimates of 190k jobs added. The Household Survey tells a very different story though, reporting a loss of 310k.

Monthly View of BLS Report vs Household Survey

Figure: 1

Annual View of BLS Report vs Household Survey

Annual View of BLS Report with Birth Death Assumptions

Annual View of BLS Report with Birth Death Assumptions

US Employment Change by Sector

US Employment Trend

Labor Market Detail

BLS - Revisions

US Total Employment by Sector

US Relative Employment by Sector

