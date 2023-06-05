Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TBT: Take Profits If You Haven't Already

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
279 Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's dovish stance and economic indicators suggest that unemployment is rising close to where it should be and inflation is falling.
  • TBT, a high duration ETF sensitive to market interest rates, is likely to depreciate in the near future due to the changing macroeconomic landscape.
  • Investors should focus on quality growth stocks at good valuations and consider closing out TBT trades.
Man Stressing Over A Bond Bear Market

DNY59

My readers all likely know by now the basic macroeconomics of bonds, inflation, GDP, unemployment, and interest rates. In light of changes in these indicators, among others, I revisit ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT), which I

This article was written by

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
279 Followers
Will is a graduate of Milton Academy and Wesleyan University, where he earned a B.A. in economics and was inducted by the department into Phi Beta Kappa. As a student, he has won several awards and academic honors for passionate and original works of prose. He aims to make accurate, and actionable remarks about public companies. Will takes no fiduciary responsibility for his investment ideas, nor does he speak for any party other than himself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.