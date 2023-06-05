Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bristow: Improvement Expected For The Remainder Of 2023 And Beyond

Jun. 05, 2023 1:46 AM ETBristow Group Inc. (VTOL)
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Bristow, a leading helicopter services provider, reported another set of mediocre quarterly results, with revenues and profitability being impacted by seasonality and the recent loss of a large contract in Guyana.
  • VTOL continues to expect full-year revenues of between $1.20 billion and $1.31 billion and adjusted EBITDA to range from $150 million to $170 million.
  • Results are expected to improve meaningfully over the course of the year as new contracts kick in.
  • Discussing the most recent SAR contract award in Ireland which should provide stable revenue and decent margin contributions for many years. On the flip side, the company might again face substantial capital expenditures which would put additional pressure on near-term liquidity and cash flows.
  • With Q2 unlikely to show major improvements and cash flows pressured by ongoing preparations for the commencement of the UKSAR2G contract next year, I am reiterating my "Hold" rating on the shares.

Photofex/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last month, leading offshore helicopter services provider Bristow Group or "Bristow" reported

Company Presentation

Company Presentation

Company Presentation

Company Presentation

Company Presentation

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

